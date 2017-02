Axe Valley pupils enjoy dance festival

Pupils at the Axminster dance festical Archant

A dance festival at The Axe Valley Community College attracted some 160 children from seven local primary schools.

The event was based on the popular book Gerald Can’t Dance. The youngsters learnt that Gerald, the long-legged giraffe, could dance but, he just needed the right music.

This emphasised values and the students could see how Gerald felt sad, and how the other animals in the jungle dance then showed empathy.