Christmas tree recycling in East Devon

07:00 31 December 2016

ShaunWilkinson

East Devon District Council has issued a reminder about Christmas tree recycling in the new year.

East Devon is recycling Christmas trees at eight different sites in early January.

The trees will be shredded and the chippings will be used in local parks and gardens.

The recycling events will be held at:

* Seaton, Harbour Road car park, Wednesday, January 4, 8.30am to 11.30am.

* Axminster, West Street car park, Wednesday, January 4, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

* Exmouth, Imperial Road car park, Wednesday January 4, 8.30am to 2pm.

* Honiton, Lace Walk car park, Thursday, January 5, 8.30am to 11.30am.

* Ottery St Mary, Land of Canaan car park, Thurs Jan 5, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

* Budleigh Salterton, Lime Kiln car park, Thursday, January 5, 8.30am to 11.30am.

* Broadclyst, Victory Hall car park, Thursday, January 5, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

* Sidmouth, Manor Road car park, Friday, January 6, 8.30am to noon.

All residents received information about the seasonal changes to recycling and waste collections earlier this month and the information is available on the East Devon District Council website on the waste and recycling pages.

Householders can also find out about their collections by putting their postcode into the ‘when is my bin collected’ area on the website.

The council also has a smart phone app which will send reminders about recycling and waste collection days tailored to your own address.

The East Devon mobile app is free and is available to download for iphone users from the Apple App Store and for Android smart phone users from the Google Play Store.

East Devon residents will be able to recycle Christmas wrapping paper this year, as they have been able to in previous years. However, as is normal practice, the district council unable to accept shiny, metallic, plastic or glittered wrapping paper for recycling as this type of material cannot be accepted by the recycling mill.

One-way system during Axminster works

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Major diversions will be in operation when Axminster town centre is closed to east-bound traffic next month.

Thyme raffle supports Freewheelers

Saturday, December 31, 2016

A Christmas raffle raised funds for Devon Freewheelers.

Oar-some achievement for Colyton’s Rupert

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Colyton teenager Rupert Gaukroger with his award

Colyton Grammar School student Rupert Gaukroger, has been awarded the ‘Bob Euden Memorial Rowing Award’ for his contribution to the Exmouth Sea Cadets’ rowing team during the past year.

Valuation sessions to be held in town

Saturday, December 31, 2016
hammer auction

Antique experts from Greenslade Taylor Hunt will run regular valuation mornings at the firm’s Honiton residential office.

Christmas tree recycling in East Devon

Saturday, December 31, 2016

East Devon District Council has issued a reminder about Christmas tree recycling in the new year.

Party in Musbury raises charity cash

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Racing ferrets and a curry supper were the focus of Musbury Garden Club’s Christmas party, which raised £335 for Hospiscare.

Choral concert success in Sidmouth

Friday, December 30, 2016
Sidmouth Choral Society's Christmas concert. Picture: Brian Rees

This year’s Christmas concert of the Sidmouth Choral Society was a splendidly uplifting affair.

Sparkling performance by award-winning duo

Friday, December 30, 2016

SeatonMusic welcomed two rising musicians to the Gateway Town Hall for the third concert of the season on Thursday, December 15, and they gave an evening to remember.

Comedians set for centre stage

Friday, December 30, 2016
Sara Pascoe, who will perform at the Latitude Festival later this year

There’s a fun night coming up in Exmouth, with some top comedians.

Four Honiton friends conquer their Mount Kilimanjaro challenge

Friday, December 30, 2016 Callum Lawton
Tradesmen Zak Mortimer-Wale, Aaren Carpenter, James Sturgeon and Jan Wale.

Four tradesmen from Honiton have raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research UK after climbing Africa’s highest mountain.

Follow us on Twitter