Christmas tree recycling in East Devon

ShaunWilkinson

East Devon District Council has issued a reminder about Christmas tree recycling in the new year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Devon is recycling Christmas trees at eight different sites in early January.

The trees will be shredded and the chippings will be used in local parks and gardens.

The recycling events will be held at:

* Seaton, Harbour Road car park, Wednesday, January 4, 8.30am to 11.30am.

* Axminster, West Street car park, Wednesday, January 4, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

* Exmouth, Imperial Road car park, Wednesday January 4, 8.30am to 2pm.

* Honiton, Lace Walk car park, Thursday, January 5, 8.30am to 11.30am.

* Ottery St Mary, Land of Canaan car park, Thurs Jan 5, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

* Budleigh Salterton, Lime Kiln car park, Thursday, January 5, 8.30am to 11.30am.

* Broadclyst, Victory Hall car park, Thursday, January 5, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

* Sidmouth, Manor Road car park, Friday, January 6, 8.30am to noon.

All residents received information about the seasonal changes to recycling and waste collections earlier this month and the information is available on the East Devon District Council website on the waste and recycling pages.

Householders can also find out about their collections by putting their postcode into the ‘when is my bin collected’ area on the website.

The council also has a smart phone app which will send reminders about recycling and waste collection days tailored to your own address.

The East Devon mobile app is free and is available to download for iphone users from the Apple App Store and for Android smart phone users from the Google Play Store.

East Devon residents will be able to recycle Christmas wrapping paper this year, as they have been able to in previous years. However, as is normal practice, the district council unable to accept shiny, metallic, plastic or glittered wrapping paper for recycling as this type of material cannot be accepted by the recycling mill.