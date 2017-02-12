Distinctive tricycle taken in Honiton
17:00 14 February 2017
Police are appealing for help from the public after a tricycle belonging to a disabled Honiton man was stolen.
Sergeant Mat Helm said the distinctive pedal-powered vehicle, bearing a licence plate reading ‘Chris 5’, was taken between 2.30pm on Sunday (February 12) and Monday morning from outside Rookwood House.
He said the owner uses it for getting around and as a source of enjoyment and he believes it was taken as a prank – but police are now treating it as a theft.
Anyone who finds the trike is asked to call 101 or take it to Honiton Police Station, if practical.