Advanced search

Distinctive tricycle taken in Honiton

17:00 14 February 2017

Sergeant Mat Helm.

Sergeant Mat Helm.

Archant

Police are appealing for help from the public after a tricycle belonging to a disabled Honiton man was stolen.

Comment

Sergeant Mat Helm said the distinctive pedal-powered vehicle, bearing a licence plate reading ‘Chris 5’, was taken between 2.30pm on Sunday (February 12) and Monday morning from outside Rookwood House.

He said the owner uses it for getting around and as a source of enjoyment and he believes it was taken as a prank – but police are now treating it as a theft.

Anyone who finds the trike is asked to call 101 or take it to Honiton Police Station, if practical.

More from Midweek Herald

Emergency services called out to Lyme Regis fire

5 minutes ago Daniel Wilkins
Fire engine

Three fire appliances were called out this morning to deal with a fire in Broad Street following a call from a member of the public.

Read more

Rare bird near Axminster sparks a flap

14:30 Chris Carson
The rare Little Bunting. Picture: STEVE WAITE

A rare little bunting has been spotted by a bird watcher at Axminster.

Read more

AVR duo tackle The Humdinger Race

14:10 Steve Birley

The Humdinger is a hilly road half marathon that has over 1,000ft of climb, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Devon Freewheelers appealing for witnesses

12:07 Clarissa Place
A Devon Freewheeler van was damaged following a collision on Friday. The charity is appealing for information.

The charity is appealing for information after a collision caused damaged to its blood van on Friday evening.

Read more

Sentencing delayed for Honiton man

11:52
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Alex Walton

Crown court judge delays sentencing to await outcome of another trial.

Read more

Association recognises Dunkeswell skydiver’s skills

11:00 Daniel Green
Roger Hoe received the Star Award at the British Parachute Association annual general meeting last month.

A skydiving instructor, who worked with the Royal Marines, was ‘humbled’ to receive recognition for 30 years of teaching students to sky dive.

Read more

Hawker first home at Seaton Parkrun

10:52 Steve Birley
Running

Honiton RC’s Kevin Hawker was once again the victor of the Seaton Parkrun, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Carter first home in AVR February junior handicap meeting

10:52 Steve Birley
Running

Maddie Carter was first home in the AVR February junior handicap, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Honiton ladies’ victory for Johnson and Porlock

10:34 Steve Birley

On a glorious sunny Wednesday morning 13 pairs of Honiton ladies teed up to play a foursomes stableford, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Axe Cliff ladies’ greensomes win for Cummings and Glass

10:34 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

The Axe Cliff ladies and seniors played a mixed Greensomes and all players completed the 15 hole competition despite the weather conditions, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Emergency services called out to Lyme Regis fire

5 minutes ago Daniel Wilkins
Fire engine

Three fire appliances were called out this morning to deal with a fire in Broad Street following a call from a member of the public.

Read more

Rare bird near Axminster sparks a flap

14:30 Chris Carson
The rare Little Bunting. Picture: STEVE WAITE

A rare little bunting has been spotted by a bird watcher at Axminster.

Read more

AVR duo tackle The Humdinger Race

14:10 Steve Birley

The Humdinger is a hilly road half marathon that has over 1,000ft of climb, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Devon Freewheelers appealing for witnesses

12:07 Clarissa Place
A Devon Freewheeler van was damaged following a collision on Friday. The charity is appealing for information.

The charity is appealing for information after a collision caused damaged to its blood van on Friday evening.

Read more

Sentencing delayed for Honiton man

11:52
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Alex Walton

Crown court judge delays sentencing to await outcome of another trial.

Read more

Association recognises Dunkeswell skydiver’s skills

11:00 Daniel Green
Roger Hoe received the Star Award at the British Parachute Association annual general meeting last month.

A skydiving instructor, who worked with the Royal Marines, was ‘humbled’ to receive recognition for 30 years of teaching students to sky dive.

Read more

Hawker first home at Seaton Parkrun

10:52 Steve Birley
Running

Honiton RC’s Kevin Hawker was once again the victor of the Seaton Parkrun, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Carter first home in AVR February junior handicap meeting

10:52 Steve Birley
Running

Maddie Carter was first home in the AVR February junior handicap, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Honiton ladies’ victory for Johnson and Porlock

10:34 Steve Birley

On a glorious sunny Wednesday morning 13 pairs of Honiton ladies teed up to play a foursomes stableford, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Axe Cliff ladies’ greensomes win for Cummings and Glass

10:34 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

The Axe Cliff ladies and seniors played a mixed Greensomes and all players completed the 15 hole competition despite the weather conditions, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Bishops travelled 10,000 miles for rededication of Patteson’s Cross

07:00 Andrew Coley
Supporters, donors and local school children gathered for the rededication of Patteson’s Cross on Thursday, February 9. Picture: Contributed

Supporters, donors and local school children gathered for the rededication of Patteson’s Cross, near Feniton, last week.

Read more

Talking about horticulture in East Devon

Yesterday, 17:00

Horticulture is an interesting topic for keen gardeners

Read more

Distinctive tricycle taken in Honiton

Yesterday, 17:00
Sergeant Mat Helm.

Police are appealing for help from the public after a tricycle belonging to a disabled Honiton man was stolen.

Read more

Family search for missing pet in Seaton

Yesterday, 16:30
Sukey went missing on Thursday, February 9.

A family that recently moved home is calling upon neighbours to help them look for their cat, Sukey.

Read more

Exeter Chiefs sign Welsh international scrum-half

Yesterday, 15:34 Steve Birley
Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs have today strengthened their options at scrum-half with the addition of Welsh international Martin Roberts, writes Mark Stevens.

Read more

Honiton Golf AGM told of increase in membership

Yesterday, 14:50 Steve Birley

The Honiton Golf Club annual general meeting was held on Thursday to a packed clubhouse, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Gallery: Honiton performers are ready for pantomime

Yesterday, 14:30
HCTC'S performance of Aladdin. Ref mhh 07-17TI 7178. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Community Theatre Company’s production of Aladdin opens at The Beehive tonight (Tuesday).

Read more

Olliff stars as Honiton Rhinos share spoils with hosts Bridport

Yesterday, 14:20 Steve Birley
Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9450. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Rhinos Under-9s showed real resilience to power back from three scores down to share 18 tries with hosts Bridport.

Read more

Haysom scores four times as Honiton Hawks win at Bridport

Yesterday, 14:01 Steve Birley

Honiton Hawks Under-8s were involved in a game of many tries when they visited Bridport for their latest action.

Read more

Sunday best for point-to-point followers at Buckfastleigh

Yesterday, 14:00 Steve Birley
East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1197-10-11SH

Point-to-Point racehorse enthusiasts are in for a real treat next weekend when the South Pool Harriers hold the first of two meetings to be held at the popular Buckfastleigh track on Sunday (February 19), writes Donna Harris.

Read more

Littletown team claims three firsts in gymnastics competition

Yesterday, 11:38 Andrew Coley
Members of the Littletown Primary Academy gymnastic team. Picture: Contributed

A team of 17 gymnasts from Littletown Primary Academy took part in the Devon Schools gymnastics competition, earlier this month.

Read more

Oaten try is small consolation as Lacemen 2nd XV lose to Torquay

Yesterday, 10:02 Steve Birley
Honiton rugby action

Honiton 2nd XV endured a ‘disappointing day at the office’ as they were beaten 34-5 by visiting Torquay.

Read more

Three Death Cafés set to open in East Devon

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
Emma Kennedy (left) and Gill Amos

Three Death Cafés are opening soon in East Devon – with more planned.

Read more

Honiton ladies bow out of Vivienne competition at quarter-final stage

Mon, 19:21 Steve Birley
Honiton verus Feniton action during the Manor Hotel Triples competition at Madeira

Recent friendly matches have gone well for Honiton with wins away at Exonia and also at home against local and touring opposition, writes Julie Grant.

Read more

Dorset councils vote for change

Mon, 17:00
West Dorset District Council leader Robert Gould

The likelihood of Dorset’s nine councils being replaced by two new unitary authorities is a step closer, after five of them voted for change, including West Dorset District Council,

Read more

Discount card is being launched at Lyme

Mon, 14:30 Chris Carson

Discounts on beach huts, weddings, and mini golf are among the offers Lyme Regis Town Council is providing as part of its new Gateway Card.

Read more

Honiton battle well at promotion chasing Paignton

Mon, 12:32 Steve Birley
Honiton action from the game at Paignton

Honiton were beaten 32-22 at second-in-the-table Paignton, writes Jerry Rice.

Read more

Countryside team has lots to celebrate in East Devon

Mon, 11:49

East Devon District Council’s Countryside volunteers already have lots to celebrate in 2017.

Read more

Honiton Tesco manager is in the slime for charity

Mon, 07:00
Lisa bravely volunteered for this gooey challenge to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. Picture: Contributed

Tesco Honiton store manager Lisa Byrne spent the day in a pool of green slime to raise money for a good cause.

Read more

Honiton Golf Club ‘Stars in Your Eyes’ success for Golfers Wives

Sunday, February 12, 2017 Steve Birley
Thew Golfers Wives, the group who won the Honiton Golf Club Stars in Your Eyes competition.

Last weekend a ‘Stars in Your Eyes’ evening at the club gave opportunity to those gifted in areas other than on the course to show their class, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Daily Newsletter

Don't miss a story

sign up to Midweek Herald's
FREE daily newsletter


Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read

Three Death Cafés set to open in East Devon

Emma Kennedy (left) and Gill Amos

When Honiton Town played Manchester United

Honiton Town's home game against Manchester United in 1985.

Legend: Arnold Chick

Arnold Chick in the Home Guard.

Distinctive tricycle taken in Honiton

Sergeant Mat Helm.

Warning over beauty spot thefts in East Devon

Hippos back on top after Upottery victory

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9023. Picture: Terry Ife

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Streetlife

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Search for a car near you

Find planning applications


Follow us on Twitter