East Devon law firm shortlisted for legal award

07:00 07 January 2017

Beviss and Beckingsale's six partners ( l to r) Mark Carlisle, Victoria Emmett, Frances Griffiths, Zoe Gaitskell (blue dress), Emma Northover, Mark Ollier.

Beviss and Beckingsale's six partners ( l to r) Mark Carlisle, Victoria Emmett, Frances Griffiths, Zoe Gaitskell (blue dress), Emma Northover, Mark Ollier.

Local solicitors Beviss and Beckingsale have beaten off stiff competition to reach the finals of the Devon and Somerset Law Society Legal Awards 2017.

The firm, which has offices in Honiton, Axminster, Seaton and Chard, has been shortlisted for the title ‘Law Firm of the Year’ in the category for up to 10 partners.

The awards are designed to recognise the important contribution that law firms make to local communities and the economy in the two counties.

Beviss and Beckingsale is also celebrating the success of its youngest partner, Emma Northover, who has just been accepted as a registered member of the Association of Contentious Trusts and Probate Specialists.

Devon and Somerset Law Society will announce the winners of the awards at its annual dinner on March 2, at Sandy Park in Exeter.

Follow us on Twitter