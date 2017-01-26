East Devon solicitors recognise long service

Milford and Dormor award winners Archant

Local solicitors Milford and Dormor celebrated the loyalty and long service of some of its partners and staff at a celebration lunch.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Senior partner William Bennett, who has been with the firm for more than 40 years, welcomed the gathering at The Lordleaze Hotel, Chard.

He said: “Whilst we continue to grow as a firm, it remains integral to our success that we identify and celebrate the achievements of these dedicated individuals. Their experience and knowledge has proven to be invaluable over the years and we believe this is something that our clients value greatly.”

Milford and Dormor has offices in Chard, Axminster, Seaton, Ilminster and a sub-office in Hemyock.

Gifts were presented to partner Colin Burdett (35 years), partner Dee Fazio (20 years), Peta Melling (35 years), Pat Coates (25 years), Judith Phillips (15 years), Nicola Bush (10 years) and Angela Kennedy (10 years).