East Devon solicitors recognise long service

07:00 05 February 2017

Local solicitors Milford and Dormor celebrated the loyalty and long service of some of its partners and staff at a celebration lunch.

Senior partner William Bennett, who has been with the firm for more than 40 years, welcomed the gathering at The Lordleaze Hotel, Chard.

He said: “Whilst we continue to grow as a firm, it remains integral to our success that we identify and celebrate the achievements of these dedicated individuals. Their experience and knowledge has proven to be invaluable over the years and we believe this is something that our clients value greatly.”

Milford and Dormor has offices in Chard, Axminster, Seaton, Ilminster and a sub-office in Hemyock.

Gifts were presented to partner Colin Burdett (35 years), partner Dee Fazio (20 years), Peta Melling (35 years), Pat Coates (25 years), Judith Phillips (15 years), Nicola Bush (10 years) and Angela Kennedy (10 years).

