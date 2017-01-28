Advanced search

Exercise good bio-security poultry keepers advised by Honiton NFU chairman

07:00 28 January 2017

Backyard chickens are at risk and must be kept under cover by law during avian flu restrictions.

Backyard chickens are at risk and must be kept under cover by law during avian flu restrictions.

Honiton NFU branch chairman Andrew Luscombe is calling on everyone who keeps poultry to make sure their birds are being kept indoors, no matter how many of them they may have, to try and guard against the risk of an outbreak of avian influenza (AI).

Mr Luscombe said: “Even if you only have a few hens, ducks or geese, it is essential that you take every opportunity to reduce the risk of your flock coming into contact with wild birds.

“Whilst there is no risk to human health, and eggs and poultry meat are perfectly safe to eat, this disease is very serious for birds and poultry keepers must continue to be vigilant and pay strict attention to all their bio-security protocols. We all have an equally important part to play in reducing the risk of avian influenza for backyard or commercial flocks.”

The current AI protection zone has been extended until February 28, and all keepers of poultry and other captive birds are now required by law to house them (keep them under cover) or otherwise keep them separate from wild birds. The order applies to all poultry, no matter how many birds you have.

All poultry keepers must continue to keep a close watch on their birds’ health, and take steps to reduce the risk of infection from the environment, for example in wild bird droppings, by practicing good bio-security. You should do this even if your birds are inside.

Flock registration is compulsory for more than 50 birds, but even if you don’t have this many you can register at http://bit.ly/flock_reg

Group hears about Axminster Carpets

11:00
Members heard about Thomas Whitty

The Axe Valley Centre of the National Trust was given an informative talk by Laurence Hitchcock about Axminster Carpets.

Axminster artist Lynda steps in to save the day

07:00 Anna Day-Lewis
Lynda White and her pastel painting of Beer Head cliffs.

Daring to paint a view well known to her audience, Axminster artist Lynda White proved her bravery twice over.

Ham'ateur jockeys on the starting blocks in Honiton

Yesterday, 17:00

Pig racing is on the menu as an eye care charity is lining up another fundraising event.

Questions over legal aid as Honiton woman is spared jail

Yesterday, 17:00 Court reporter
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Alex Walton

A Hallowe'en partygoer threatened a group of strangers with a screwdriver during a drunken confrontation in the early hours of the morning in the centre of Exeter.

Tribute paid to Exmouth man who died in A3052 collision

Yesterday, 15:01 Daniel Wilkins
Andrew Clargo

The family of a popular Exmouth man who was killed in a serious collision on the A3052 near Seaton on Friday, January 20, have paid tribute.

Honiton's air cadets aim to show off their facilities

Yesterday, 11:00
The 1064 Honiton Squadron Air Training Corps on parade.

Potential high-fliers from across East Devon are being invited to Honiton Air Cadets' next open day on Sunday (January 29).

Otters fail to score for second successive Saturday

Yesterday, 07:20 Steve Birley
Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary failed to score for the second successive Saturday when they drew 0-0 at Otterton, but Otters boss Dave Fairweather was able to enjoy a couple of big positives from the game.

Otters net first away clean sheet in draw at Otterton

Yesterday, 07:20 Steve Birley
Generic picture

Ottery St Mary kept their first away clean sheet of the season when they drew 0-0 at Otterton in their latest Macron League Division Four outing.

Call for more support for Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme

Yesterday, 07:00 Andrew Coley
Terry Jankowski

The work of Carol Gilson has been praised by one of her scheme's beneficiaries.

