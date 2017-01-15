Honiton pottery tankard fetches £1,100

A Honiton auctioneers rounded off 2016 with a record-breaking sale at its final event of the year.

Chilcotts’ two-day sale achieved a total of £144,500 at hammer price – a figure that tops all previous auctions.

One focus of the event was on a collection of Honiton Pottery. The highest bid was for a historically-significant tankard, known to be an ‘apprentice piece’ made by Honiton Pottery’s founder Charles Collard.

The tankard was sold on the day for £1,100.

A collection of Staffordshire pottery achieved the highest bids of the day, going for a combined £20,500.

In the second auction day, an oriental tray sold for many times its estimate.

A bronze oval dish was one of three items in a single lot that was given an estimate of £80 to £120.

The lot was finally sold for £3,400.