Honiton pottery tankard fetches £1,100
15:00 12 January 2017
Archant
A Honiton auctioneers rounded off 2016 with a record-breaking sale at its final event of the year.
Chilcotts’ two-day sale achieved a total of £144,500 at hammer price – a figure that tops all previous auctions.
One focus of the event was on a collection of Honiton Pottery. The highest bid was for a historically-significant tankard, known to be an ‘apprentice piece’ made by Honiton Pottery’s founder Charles Collard.
The tankard was sold on the day for £1,100.
A collection of Staffordshire pottery achieved the highest bids of the day, going for a combined £20,500.
In the second auction day, an oriental tray sold for many times its estimate.
A bronze oval dish was one of three items in a single lot that was given an estimate of £80 to £120.
The lot was finally sold for £3,400.