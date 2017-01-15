Advanced search

Honiton pottery tankard fetches £1,100

15:00 12 January 2017

Staffordshire figures sold at auction

Archant

A Honiton auctioneers rounded off 2016 with a record-breaking sale at its final event of the year.

Chinese tray sold at Chilcotts auctionChinese tray sold at Chilcotts auction

Chilcotts’ two-day sale achieved a total of £144,500 at hammer price – a figure that tops all previous auctions.

One focus of the event was on a collection of Honiton Pottery. The highest bid was for a historically-significant tankard, known to be an ‘apprentice piece’ made by Honiton Pottery’s founder Charles Collard.

The tankard was sold on the day for £1,100.

A collection of Staffordshire pottery achieved the highest bids of the day, going for a combined £20,500.

Honiton Pottery tankard sold at auctionHoniton Pottery tankard sold at auction

In the second auction day, an oriental tray sold for many times its estimate.

A bronze oval dish was one of three items in a single lot that was given an estimate of £80 to £120.

The lot was finally sold for £3,400.

Lyme Regis January medal success for Whiteley

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

The Lyme Regis men’s January medal saw some incredible scores, none better than Division One winner Gerry Whiteley who went round in two under gross, , writes Richard Jackman.

Read more

Fire service offers chimney advice in East Devon

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Firefighters are reminding residents across East Devon of the importance of getting their chimneys swept.

Read more

Honiton Hawks Under-8s impress in unbeaten matches against Cullompton

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9450. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hawks Under-8s returned to action after the Christmas break with a series of tag rugby matches against visiting Cullompton.

Read more

Offwell Rangers looking forward to Dunks derby

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Football generic picture

Offwell Rangers had their Macron League Division Six meeting with Central called off owing to an unfit Offwell pitch after the worst the elements could throw at in the days before the game.

Read more

Pike nets to seal Millwey Rise Reserves three points

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Football on pitch

Millwey Rise Reserves were 1-0 winners when they visited Tedburn St Mary, writes Dick Sturch.

Read more

Police appeal after window smashed in Lyme Regis

Sunday, January 15, 2017

At some time between 2.30pm and 3.50pm, on Thursday, January 5, the rear window of a vehicle which had been left parked near to The Woodroffe School, in Lyme Regis, was smashed.

Read more

Saunders leads Honiton runners home at Exeter 10k

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Honiton runners at the Exeter First Chance 10k meeting

While some Honiton Running Club (HRC) members headed for Axmouth to tackle the hills a group did opt for the pancake flat 10k from the Quay along the river in Exeter known as the First Chance which is a two-loop circuit mostly on tarmac and gives fast times, writes Judy Davey.

Read more

Millwey Rise pay price for missed chances in defeat at Crediton

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9023. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey Rise were beaten 3-0 on their visit to Crediton United Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

Read more

Morris nets winner as Upottery Reserves edge out Kentisbeare

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Upottery and Kentisbeare Reserves stand for a minute's silence in memory of Kentisbeare, and football, stalwart, Dave Goff.

Upottery Reserve were fully deserving of their narrow 2-1 success in the Glebe Park meeting with Kentisbeare Reserves.

Read more

Honiton ladies bowl way into last 16 of the national Vivienne Trophy

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Bowls

Honiton ladies have reached the last 16 in the national Vivienne Trophy, writes Julie Grant.

Read more

Axminster fundraiser supports Devon Air Ambulance

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Rob Cope and Allan Hill collecting for the air ambulance at Axminster Tesco. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Axminster fundraiser Allan Hill, 79, was collecting for his favourite cause again – with a little help from Tesco.

Read more

Exeter Chiefs star guides Honiton Under-10s through coaching session

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley
Exeter Chiefs winger Matt Jess with the Honiton Under-10 youngsters

Honiton Tigers U10s were given an early year boos when Exeter Chiefs winger Matt Jess took a coaching session at Northcote Lane.

Read more

Dunkeswell bowlers enjoy victory over Sidmouth

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Steve Birley

Dunkeswell bowlers, who have been struggling in the Tuesday League, recorded a much improved result last week, writes Jose Williams.

Read more

Honiton’s festive lights a result of working together

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Sean Keywood
The festive lights above New Street in Honiton captured by Steve Mallon. Ref mhh festive Honiton-2. Picture: Steve Mallon

Council chiefs have hailed a successful first year of new Christmas lights in Honiton.

Read more

Honiton’s Emily awarded scholarship to continue her science studies

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Chris Carson
Emily Louise Dunn

Three outstanding students – including one from East Devon – have been awarded Women in Science scholarships by Bangor University.

Read more

Tasty sessions lined up for Seaton

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Cooking advice is being offered in Seaton this month

Read more

Protect yourself against flu say health experts

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Health experts in East Devon are urging people to stock up their medicine cabinets and get advice from their pharmacist to protect themselves against the flu.

Read more

Talk on Axminster Carpets’ founder

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Laurence Hitchcock.

Illustrated presentation about factory founder lined up.

Read more

Five more benefit from Honiton’s Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Brian Beer was given a scooter by Carol Gilson after being introduced by Leo Collier. Picture: Contributed

An ex-serviceman has benefited from the Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme.

Read more

Cardboard collections coming soon

Friday, January 13, 2017 Chris Carson
A new Romaquip recycling lorry, which will be used by East Devon District Council to deliver its new recycling service in Exmouth.

A new extended recycling collection service is being rolled out across East Devon in the coming months.

Read more

