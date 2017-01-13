Honiton’s Emily awarded scholarship to continue her science studies

Three outstanding students – including one from East Devon – have been awarded Women in Science scholarships by Bangor University.

Emily Louise Dunn, 23, of Honiton, along with Emily O’Regan and Kathryn Howard were undergraduate students at Bangor and graduated with First Class Honours in July 2016.

The scholarships, which cover the full course fees, will enable the talented and enthusiastic trio to continue their studies and they are now enrolled in postgraduate research masters of science (MSc) courses at Bangor.

Emily, who is studying for an MSc in sports, health and exercise sciences, was thrilled to have been awarded the scholarship.

She said: “The scholarship will not only enable me to conduct important research on cardiovascular physiology, but it has given me the opportunity to continue within academia. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I hope to stay on and undertake a doctor of philosophy (PhD).”

Professor John G Hughes, vice-chancellor, said: “Providing a supportive environment for women in STEMM-based subjects (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine) is strategically important to the university.

“We are very pleased to have been able to award Women in Science scholarships for the second year running. We hope to continue this annually.”

Bangor University is committed to increasing women’s participation in science at every level of education, and these scholarships are a further step towards encouraging and enabling more women to follow science careers.