Honiton students scoop town council awards

HCC pupils show off their awards. Archant

Students from Honiton Community College were recognised for their outstanding efforts at last week’s meeting of Honiton Town Council.

Principal Glenn Smith read out why the students had been chosen for the town council awards, before they were handed a certificate and small prize from mayor Cllr Caroline Kolek.

The pupils were: Erin Blackmore, Ben Fox, Mara Gaches, Ashley Rendell, Ashley Mitchell, Ellie Beigan, Anna Drake, Tegan Anderson, Harry Turner and Oliver Gorman.