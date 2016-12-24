Honiton students scoop town council awards
07:00 24 December 2016
Archant
Students from Honiton Community College were recognised for their outstanding efforts at last week’s meeting of Honiton Town Council.
Principal Glenn Smith read out why the students had been chosen for the town council awards, before they were handed a certificate and small prize from mayor Cllr Caroline Kolek.
The pupils were: Erin Blackmore, Ben Fox, Mara Gaches, Ashley Rendell, Ashley Mitchell, Ellie Beigan, Anna Drake, Tegan Anderson, Harry Turner and Oliver Gorman.