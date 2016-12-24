Advanced search

Honiton students scoop town council awards

07:00 24 December 2016

HCC pupils show off their awards.

HCC pupils show off their awards.

Students from Honiton Community College were recognised for their outstanding efforts at last week’s meeting of Honiton Town Council.

Principal Glenn Smith read out why the students had been chosen for the town council awards, before they were handed a certificate and small prize from mayor Cllr Caroline Kolek.

The pupils were: Erin Blackmore, Ben Fox, Mara Gaches, Ashley Rendell, Ashley Mitchell, Ellie Beigan, Anna Drake, Tegan Anderson, Harry Turner and Oliver Gorman.

The Midweek Herald Festive Sports Quiz

08:44 Steve Birley
Sports Quiz header

Here’s the Midweek Herald Sports Quiz for the 2016 festive season.

Seaton turns back the clock to enjoy a festive fayre day

07:00
Axe Valley Peddlars arrived to welcome the Queen with their trusty Reindeer Tandem.

Despite the dull weather, hundreds attended the Seaton Artisan Market’s Victorian Fayre.

Enjoy Sue’s special canapes for the festive season

Yesterday, 18:00
Sue Stoneman

Exmouth’s Sue Stoneman shares some of her favourite canape recipes.

Firefighters in race to save horse trapped on Exmouth beach

Yesterday, 17:58 Chris Carson
Firefighter Heith George leads the frightened horse to safety

Animal becomes stuck between two groynes with the tide rapidly rising.

The Witches set for Exmouth stage in classic Dahl tale

Yesterday, 17:30
What could Grandma (Juliet Roach) and Boy (Marcus Carson) possibly be talking about so late at night? Maybe they are plotting how to rid England of the dreaded witches. Picture: Contributed

The Exmouth Players will be presenting The Witches at The Blackmore Theatre, in January.

New member joins Seaton Town Council

Yesterday, 11:00
Seaton Town Hall. Picture Chris Carson

Seaton Town Council has co-opted a new member.

Uplyme tots tell the Christmas story

Yesterday, 10:16 Chris Carson
Uplyme Pre-school's nativity play.

Santa joins the festive party at Uplyme Village Hall

Axe Vale Pony Club in top four at Horse and Hound Challenge

Yesterday, 09:55 Steve Birley
The Axe Vale Pony Club team receiving their fourth placed rosettes from British Show Jumping star Geoff Billington.

The Axe Vale Pony Club attended the Equine Fair at Westpoint Exeter having been chosen as one of four Pony Clubs to take part in the Horse and Hound Challenge, writes Karen Bostock.

Toddler group goes wild in Axminster

Yesterday, 09:09
Pictured are Hayley Bright, Claire Perryman (toddler group joint founder with Becky Coombes) Laura Kelsey, Mel Parker and Manda Jones. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Youngsters at Axminster’s toddler group got to meet some unusual animals when Marie Pulman, from the Axe Valley Wildlife Park, took along some of the residents for them to see.

Ottery St Mary exact sweet revenge on Pinhoe

Yesterday, 08:36 Steve Birley
Football generic picture

Ottery St Mary were good value for a 2-1 home win over Pinhoe that wrapped up their Macron League Division Four programme for the year.

Expert shares top cocktails

Thu, 18:00

Christmas is a time for giving yourself, family and friends a special treat - and there’s nothing better than a seasonal cocktail.

Emotional rollercoaster at Salterton Drama Club’s Flint Street Nativity

Thu, 17:30
Salterton Players' produciton of The Flint Street Nativity Play.

When the curtain rose revealing adults dressed as children, I will admit that I cringed – there is often something embarrassingly uncomfortable about school uniform clad grown-ups prancing around with squeaky voices.

New productions lined up at Exeter Northcott

Thu, 17:00
The Railway Children.

Exeter Northcott Theatre has announced its spring/summer 2017 season.

Exe SC sailors endure a ‘lively weekend’

Thu, 14:56 Steve Birley
Exe SC sailing action

It was certainly a ‘lively weekend’ for Exe Sailing Club members, writes Rex Frost.

Honiton gallery putting Tesco grant to good use

Thu, 14:03 Callum Lawton
Staff and volunteers at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery. Picture: Contributed

Recently buoyed by a £8,000 donation from Tesco’s national Bags for Help scheme, the Thelma Hulbeert Gallery has been working to add new features to its community garden.

Honiton seniors’ success for Roger Matthews

Thu, 11:20 Steve Birley
golf generic picture

There were over 60 Honiton seniors involved in the third round of the Winter Eclectic, a meeting that doubled up with an individual stableford competition, writes John Pawley.

Warning to East Devon families cooking at Christmas

Thu, 10:39 Daniel Wilkins
Fire engines2

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have given advice on preventing fires in the kitchen this Christmas.

Axminster concert raises £240 for victims of Syrian conflict

Thu, 10:16 Chris Carson
Cameron Bowie presents a cheque to Simon Byworth,

Money will help to fund a doctor in the war-torn country

Honiton Town all set for festive Legends versus Select XI match

Thu, 10:03 Steve Birley
Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

There’s a very special match taking place over the festive holiday at Mountbatten Prk, Honiton.

Matthews and Newton impress as Honiton Under-14s are beaten by Ottery St Mary

Thu, 10:03 Steve Birley
Football goalnet. Ref shsp 7216-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Under-14s lost their final match of 2016, beaten 4-1 by Ottery St Mary with a subdued first half performance eventually costing them dearly.

Honiton Town thirds outgunned by Feniton thirds

Thu, 10:03 Steve Birley

Honiton Town thirds were outplayed for much of their Macron League Division Nine meeting with Feniton thirds, eventually losing 3-1.

Beer Albion register Macron League ‘shock of the top flight day’

Thu, 10:03 Steve Birley
Football on pitch

Beer Albion produced the shock-of-the-day in the Macron Premier Division as they defeated reigning champions Topsham Town 4-3 on their own ground, writes Richard Honnor.

Upottery pupils show support for Honiton food bank

Thu, 07:00 Callum Lawton
Upottery Primary School pupils supported Honiton's food bank.

The children took part in a ‘reverse advent’, contributing food to the King’s Centre Food Bank instead of receiving a gift.

Make good use of your festive leftovers

Wed, 18:00
Woodbury Park head chef Will Gorse. Ref exe 42-16TI 0147. Picture: Terry Ife

Many people enjoy their Christmas dinner, but what do you do with the leftovers? Will Grose, of Woodbury Park Hotel and Golf Club, offers some ideas.

Chance to get out in the East Devon countryside

Wed, 17:00

East Devon District Council Countryside service will be running events over the coming months. Taking place in various locations across the area, they include:

Thierra reads 100 books in Honiton

Wed, 17:00
Thierra Maloney is the latest Booktrack Gold achiever at Honiton Library. Ref mhh booktrack award. Picture: Honiton Library

A Honiton youngster has been congratulated by staff at Honiton Library for reading more than 100 books - and gaining a Booktrack Award.

Honiton ladies’ win for Trayling, Barnes and Hyde

Wed, 16:35 Steve Birley

A fun competition was played by the Honiton ladies, writes John Pawley.

Traders rally to light up Axminster for Christmas

Wed, 15:00
The Christmas tree in the grounds of the Minster. Picture: Anne Koskinen

Some quick work by the new Light Up Axminster committee has ensured the town has some colourful Christmas illuminations this year.

Lyme Regis Winter League round three success for Craig McGown

Wed, 11:49 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

The third round of the Lyme Regis Winter League was a close run event with Craig McGown and Geoff Filtness both scoring 39 points, writes Richard Jackman.

