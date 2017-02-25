Ian’s bird talk entertains Seaton group

Members of Friends in the Community group heard a talk on the birds that can be seen on the Axe Estuary. Picture: Contributed Archant

Members of the Friends in the Community recently enjoyed a pleasant afternoon learning about the birds on the Axe estuary.

Ian Waite, a member of the Devon Birdwatching and Preservation Society and Devon Wildlife Trust, presented a talk to the group​.

The group was amazed that the Axe estuary is absolutely teaming with bird life. As several commented, this spectacle is on our doorstep and we do not appreciate it, but definitely will now.

The group gives people who may find they have reached a time in their lives where they are on their own, or maybe new to the area, an opportunity to mix with others in a similar position in a friendly relaxed atmosphere, make new friends and socialise.

Friends in the Community meets on the third Monday of the month at The Gateway, Seaton Town Hall, from 2.15pm to 4.30pm and is funded by Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends. For further information, contact the league office 01297 20143.