Lions praise Tesco for more than a little help

07:00 25 February 2017

Front Left to Right - with cheque, Store Manager Lisa Byrne & Alison McKenzie and Lion President Brian Richards Rear: Lions Jamie Love and John Ward. Picture: Contributed

Members of Honiton and District Lions Club took a trip to their local Tesco supermarket last week to say a big thank-you.

They paid tribute to the store and its customers for helping them to raise funds for projects in the local community during the past year.

Thanking the store for its help during 2016, Lions club president Brian Richards said: “Big or small, the Lions really welcome businesses getting involved with the local community, especially as you see funding from local government being reduced.”

The club handed over a £500 cheque to store manager Lisa Byrne and her colleague Alison McKenzie, which will go towards the charities that Tesco has chosen to support during the year.

These are Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

