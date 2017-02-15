Lyme Lifeboat shop is one of UK’s top sellers

Ross Bennett receives his award from Ken Lavery.

Volunteers who run the RNLI charity shop next to the lifeboat station on The Cobb in Lyme Regis have celebrated another successful year.

Carys Lowe receives her award from Ken Lavery, a deputy launching authority at the lifeboat station and husband of the shop manager Krys Lavery.

More than 30 people enjoyed a buffet lunch at the Hunters Lodge, Raymonds Hill, where they heard that their shop had been placed sixth in the ‘league table’ of hundreds of lifeboat shops around the country.

In a letter to the volunteers, the RNLI’s retail operations manager, James Thompson, praised their ‘incredible hard work, dedication and skill’.

He said the RNLI’s shops had reached an income of £6,300,000 in 2016. The English Channel division, of which Lyme Regis is a member, had a record-breaking income of £1,000,405.

Two presentations for Excellence in Volunteering were made at the Lyme Regis lunch.

Carys Lowe received a framed certificate and letter of thanks for her 15 years as secretary of the Lyme Regis and Charmouth RNLI Guild.

Ross Bennett was presented with a crystal award, marking his 23 years as a volunteer in the shop and collector during Lifeboat Week.

The RNLI’s letter to Mr Bennett mentioned how people would seek him out on Red Arrows day in Holmbush car park to hand him a donation.

Mr Bennett has now decided he can no longer work in the shop on a regular basis, but will remain on the reserve list.