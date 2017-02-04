New associate priest for Axmouth

Rev Ann Stuckey Archant

A new associate priest has joined the team in the combined parish of Axmouth and Uplyme.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Reverend Ann Stuckey will work alongside the rector, the Reverend Kate Woolven, in developing the ministry at St Michael’s Church and also support the work at St Peter and St Paul in Uplyme.

She was recently licensed by the Bishop of Crediton, the Right Reverend Dame Sarah Mullally, in a service at Axmouth Church attended by some 150 people. As well as members of the two churches and Ann’s family and friends, there were supporters from her previous parishes, Seaton and Honiton.

Mrs Woolven said: “We are delighted to welcome Ann. Her enthusiasm and experience will be a great support to us.”