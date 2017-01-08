Advanced search

Police appeal to catch graffiti vandals in Seaton

07:00 08 January 2017

Archant

Police are appealing for help to catch the people responsible for an outbreak of graffiti in Seaton.

Comment

In recent weeks it has been appearing in a number of different locations in the resort.

These have included around the toilets in Marsh Road, in the alleyway next to the Co-op store in The Underfleet and in both the Look-Out Shelter on the Esplanade and the thatched hut on Castle Hill.

Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating these incidents of criminal damage going on around the town.

They are urging anyone who has seen anything suspicious or has any information to contact them.

Anyone who may have information about the people responsible for the graffiti is asked to get in touch with the Seaton Neighbourhood Police Team on 101 ext 2531 or email seaton@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, anonymous information can be left on the Crimestoppers number, 0800 555111.

More from Midweek Herald

Lyme RNLI crew swap boats for a refit

14:01 Chris Carson
Lyme lifeboatThe Spirit of Loch Fyne goes for a refit. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Spirit of Loch Fyne is replaced by the Douglas Murray for the next three months

Read more

Hawker first home in Axmouth Challenge

15:17 Steve Birley
AVR members at the Axmouth Challenge

Conditions were perfect for Sunday’s Axmouth Challenge, perfect temperature with enough mud to make things interesting, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Town thirds battle well in defeat to unbeaten table-toppers

15:15 Steve Birley
Honiton Town 2nds at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 51-16TI 4029. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town thirds were beaten 4-1 by visiting St Martins thirds.

Read more

Axminster bowlers win well at home to Sidmouth

12:25 Steve Birley

Axminster bowlers have won their three mixed friendlies and suffered narrow defeats in their two County League matches over the festive period, writes David Harris.

Read more

Honiton senior success for Peter Clarke

10:41 Steve Birley
Golf Ball.

Fifty-six Honiton seniors took part in an individual stableford, coupled with the fourth round of their Winter Eclectic competition, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Tour of Britain boosts East Devon’s economy

08:58 Andrew Coley
The Tour of Britain cycle race, stage six, passes through Honiton. Ref mhh 36-16AW 4909. Picture: Alex Walton.

Visitor net spend in East Devon as a result of the Devon stage of the Tour of Britain was £909,102, according to an independent report.

Read more

Axminster Drama Club prepares to set sail for its latest show

Yesterday, 17:00
Members of Axminster Drama Club are in their final rehearsals for their 2017 pantomime, Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley

Members of Axminster Drama Club are now in their final rehearsals for this year’s pantomime.

Read more

Beer beaten, but Fenny keeper plays big part in the game

Yesterday, 15:59 Steve Birley
Feniton away at Beer Albion. Ref mhsp 02-17TI 5098. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion’s unbeaten league run came to an end when they were beaten 4-1 by East Devon rivals Feniton at the Furzebrake on Saturday, writes Richard Honnor.

Read more

Lacemen put Cornishmen to the sword in big clean-sheet success

Yesterday, 15:36 Steve Birley
The Honiton 1st XV after their terrific 56-0 victory at Allhallows against Bodmin

Honiton made a superb start to their 2017 programme with an emphatic 56-0 home win over mid-table Bodmin, writes Jerry Rice.

Read more

Honiton lady bowlers have new year mixed fortunes

Yesterday, 15:33 Steve Birley

There have been mixed fortunes at the start of a new year for the ladies of Honiton bowling club, writes Julie Grant.

Read more

Lyme RNLI crew swap boats for a refit

14:01 Chris Carson
Lyme lifeboatThe Spirit of Loch Fyne goes for a refit. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Spirit of Loch Fyne is replaced by the Douglas Murray for the next three months

Read more

Hawker first home in Axmouth Challenge

15:17 Steve Birley
AVR members at the Axmouth Challenge

Conditions were perfect for Sunday’s Axmouth Challenge, perfect temperature with enough mud to make things interesting, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Town thirds battle well in defeat to unbeaten table-toppers

15:15 Steve Birley
Honiton Town 2nds at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 51-16TI 4029. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town thirds were beaten 4-1 by visiting St Martins thirds.

Read more

Axminster bowlers win well at home to Sidmouth

12:25 Steve Birley

Axminster bowlers have won their three mixed friendlies and suffered narrow defeats in their two County League matches over the festive period, writes David Harris.

Read more

Honiton senior success for Peter Clarke

10:41 Steve Birley
Golf Ball.

Fifty-six Honiton seniors took part in an individual stableford, coupled with the fourth round of their Winter Eclectic competition, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Tour of Britain boosts East Devon’s economy

08:58 Andrew Coley
The Tour of Britain cycle race, stage six, passes through Honiton. Ref mhh 36-16AW 4909. Picture: Alex Walton.

Visitor net spend in East Devon as a result of the Devon stage of the Tour of Britain was £909,102, according to an independent report.

Read more

Axminster Drama Club prepares to set sail for its latest show

Yesterday, 17:00
Members of Axminster Drama Club are in their final rehearsals for their 2017 pantomime, Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley

Members of Axminster Drama Club are now in their final rehearsals for this year’s pantomime.

Read more

Beer beaten, but Fenny keeper plays big part in the game

Yesterday, 15:59 Steve Birley
Feniton away at Beer Albion. Ref mhsp 02-17TI 5098. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion’s unbeaten league run came to an end when they were beaten 4-1 by East Devon rivals Feniton at the Furzebrake on Saturday, writes Richard Honnor.

Read more

Lacemen put Cornishmen to the sword in big clean-sheet success

Yesterday, 15:36 Steve Birley
The Honiton 1st XV after their terrific 56-0 victory at Allhallows against Bodmin

Honiton made a superb start to their 2017 programme with an emphatic 56-0 home win over mid-table Bodmin, writes Jerry Rice.

Read more

Honiton lady bowlers have new year mixed fortunes

Yesterday, 15:33 Steve Birley

There have been mixed fortunes at the start of a new year for the ladies of Honiton bowling club, writes Julie Grant.

Read more

Axe Cliff Hangover Cup win for Margaret Kenchington

Yesterday, 15:33 Steve Birley

The ladies section played the Hangover Cup last week, although it was not apparent that any ladies was still suffering!, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Honiton pupils get ready for Shakespeare

Yesterday, 15:00
A scene from Honiton Community College's production of Cymbeline. Picture: Contributed

Rehearsals for Cymbeline are in full swing at Honiton Community College.

Read more

Cleal at the double as Tigers tame Vikings

Yesterday, 11:21 Steve Birley
Football

Axminster Town came out as worthy winners when they entertained Sidmouth Town in a South West Peninsula League Eastern Division East Devon derby, the Tigers defeating the visiting Vikings 3-1.

Read more

Honiton ladies success for Ritchie and Ward

Yesterday, 11:21 Steve Birley

On a bright Wednesday, Honiton ladies got back into the swing and played a Greensomes with mostly temporary greens – providing some uncertainty, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Seaton Chess Club land big win over Exeter

Yesterday, 11:20 Steve Birley
A generic picture

Seaton Chess Club were big winners when they met Exeter in the East Devon Chess Rapid League.

Read more

Freemantle spot on as Honiton Youth U14s lose to Lympstone

Yesterday, 11:19 Steve Birley

Honiton Town Youth Under-14s were beaten 7-1 by visiting Lympstone Rangers in their first outing since the festive break.

Read more

Ordeal in the dark for injured beach walker near Lyme

Yesterday, 09:52 Chris Carson
Tim Robinson being treated on the beach by coastguards and lifeboat crew. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON

Man with broken leg staggered and crawled for two hours before being rescued by lifeboat crew

Read more

Holyshute Lodge proves a popular choice

Yesterday, 07:00
Richard and Sheila Youngamn are residents of Churchill's Holyshute Lodge, Honiton. Picture: Theo Moye

The developer behind Honiton’s Holyshute Lodge has said only three apartments remain unsold at the retirement home.

Read more

Feniton simply foursome in derby win at Beer

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
Football

Feniton began their 2017 Macron League Premier Division fixture programme with a solid all-round performance that saw them win 4-1 at East Devon rivals Beer Albion.

Read more

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Ritchie and Sexton

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley

The first meeting of the year for the Honiton Tuesday Mixed was attended by only 12 players despite the glorious sunshine, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Beer still top on Evening Division One

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
Short mat bowls generic picture

As we go into the second half of the season, Beer still lead the way in the Evening Division one, with Sidbury Whites close behind, writes Caroline Pavey.

Read more

Honiton Texas Scramble success for the Phillips threesome

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

With Christmas and New Year festivities fading, the club can get down to the serious business of golf again, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Upottery Reserves win top-of-the-table meeting with Tigers third team

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
Football generic picture

Upottery Reserves were worthy winners of the Macron League Division Eight match-of-the-day, beating the Tigers 2-0 at Glebe Park.

Read more

Axe Cliff ladies success for Barbara Cummings

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley

The Axe Cliff ladies section played the third round of their Winter League, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Tasty treat for Mrs Beeton fans in Yarcombe

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Following the huge success of her one-woman show - Fossil Lady of Lyme Regis – at Yarcombe last year, award-winning actress Alison Neil is returning to the village with a new production next month.

Read more

Axminster’s HALFF set for a busy new year

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The HALFF fundraising team at the recent Festive Friday (l to r) Helen Phillips, Sarah Johnson, Abi Phillips, Kate Handley and Bev Love. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster-based healthy eating charity HALFF is set for a busy new year.

Read more

Volunteers busy at Seaton Wetlands

Sunday, January 8, 2017
Axe Estuary Wetlands education centre

Volunteers for East Devon District Council’s Countryside team are having a busy winter tidying up Seaton Wetlands for visitors, as well as for wildlife.

Read more

Winter Mini League success for Sidmouth after close contest at Axe Cliff

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
The captain�s of Axe Cliff, Lyme Regis and Sidmouth grappling with the inaugural Winter Mini League trophy that Sidmouth won after the final round was played at Axe Cliff. Picture: PETE MOTSON

The Axe Cliff Seniors entertained seniors’ teams from Lyme Regis and Sidmouth Golf Clubs in the final round of the inaugural Winter Mini League between the three clubs, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Millwey Rise beaten at Newton St Cyres

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
Football

Millwey Rise made a losing start to 2017 with a 3-2 defeat at Newton St Cyres Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

Read more

Adrian Bishop crowned Axe Cliff seniors 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

The seniors section played their January Quarterly Cup match, under the stableford format with 15 holes being keenly contested, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Daily Newsletter

Don't miss a story

sign up to Midweek Herald's
FREE daily newsletter


Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read

Ordeal in the dark for injured beach walker near Lyme

Tim Robinson being treated on the beach by coastguards and lifeboat crew. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON

East Devon law firm shortlisted for legal award

Beviss and Beckingsale’s six partners ( l to r) Mark Carlisle, Victoria Emmett, Frances Griffiths, Zoe Gaitskell (blue dress), Emma Northover, Mark Ollier.

Holyshute Lodge proves a popular choice

Richard and Sheila Youngamn are residents of Churchill's Holyshute Lodge, Honiton. Picture: Theo Moye

£12m infrastructure plan for Sidmouth

Sidmouth College. Ref shs 8776-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn.

Beach plan launched to protect Seaton

Old Beer Road which was the victim of of coastal erosion. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref shb 1641-07-14TI

Sidmouth Lifeboat’s first ever ball nets £1,500

Sidmouth Lifeboat held its first ever ball at the Victoria

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up


Streetlife

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Search for a car near you

Find planning applications


Follow us on Twitter