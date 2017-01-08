Police appeal to catch graffiti vandals in Seaton

Archant

Police are appealing for help to catch the people responsible for an outbreak of graffiti in Seaton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In recent weeks it has been appearing in a number of different locations in the resort.

These have included around the toilets in Marsh Road, in the alleyway next to the Co-op store in The Underfleet and in both the Look-Out Shelter on the Esplanade and the thatched hut on Castle Hill.

Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating these incidents of criminal damage going on around the town.

They are urging anyone who has seen anything suspicious or has any information to contact them.

Anyone who may have information about the people responsible for the graffiti is asked to get in touch with the Seaton Neighbourhood Police Team on 101 ext 2531 or email seaton@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, anonymous information can be left on the Crimestoppers number, 0800 555111.