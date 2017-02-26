Advanced search

Precious antiques stolen in Colyton burglary

10:09 27 February 2017

Some of the antiques stolen from a property in Colyton

Police issue detailed descriptions of missing items

Police have released images of a number of antiques stolen during a burglary in Colyton.

The incident took place at a property in Gullyshoot, between February 1 and 3.

The unoccupied home was broken into and the following distinctive antique pieces stolen:

Silver Items:

A William IV Castle Top Snuff box (2 7/8” long); the hinged cover chased with a view of Windsor Castle and having a cast foliage decorated thumb piece; the base with engine turned decoration and having a rectangular cartouche with an engraved monogram; gilt lined interior. Nathaniel Mills. Birmingham 1838.

A pair of large Victorian salt cellars (2 3/4” in diameter and 2 3/4” high) of circular tub form each standing on three paw feet with the terminals modelled as heads; the well modelled sides elaborately cast and chased with rural scenes of figures and buildings, set within floral and foliate decoration; each also with a small vacant and shaped cartouche to the side; traces of gilt to the interiors. 15oz 8dwt. James Edwards. London 1845.

A pair of George II or George III salt cellars of compressed circular form, each standing on three stepped feet with shell mounts; gadroon decoration to the top edges; fitted blue glass liners. 4oz. Either George Wickes or Robert Hennell. London 1745 / London 1777.

Pair of William IV tablespoons of hour glass and shell pattern; the face of the terminal engraved with the crest of a hawk. (Maker’s mark worn). 3oz 5dwt. London 1833.

Five George III dessert forks of a fiddle and shell pattern, having a large husk type shell, single struck; the reverse of the terminal engraved with the crest of a mailed arm embowed, holding a spear; (maker’s mark and sterling mark only). 8oz 6dwt. G M. c1820.

Four teaspoons of fiddle pattern, worn. 2oz 3dwts. John Round. Sheffield 1905.

An unknown number (maximum eight) of Victorian teaspoons of fiddle pattern. 11dwts each. Charles Bourne. London 1870.

Gold Items:

An 18ct gold signet ring, having family crest engraved on the stone, fully marked, marks not recorded. c1900/1920s.

An 18ct plain gold signet ring with engraved family crest, fully marked, marks not recorded. c1900/1920s.

A pair of 15 or 18ct gold studs, in original box; marks not recorded. Early 20th century.

Three 15 or 18ct gold studs, in original box; marks not recorded. Early 20th century.

Electroplated:

A pair of electroplated slip on single scrolling candlestick branches, having decorated nozzles and sconces [without their electroplated square bases, with columns formed from plain polished ivory tusks]. Joseph Rogers. Late 19th century.

Detective Constable Rob McMahon from Honiton CID said: “These items are of high sentimental value to the family they were taken from. They desperately hope to be reunited with the stolen property. We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that can help us with our investigations, we would like to also hear from anyone who has been offered these items for sale.”

Anyone with any information can contact police via 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/8404/17. You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

