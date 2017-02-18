Seaton Tramway on track as top attraction
07:00 18 February 2017
Nick Williams Photography
Seaton Tramway collected two certificates at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards, held in Bristol recently.
It won silver for its ‘Artistic, Cultural and Learning Experience’ and ‘Highly Commended’ in the Large Attraction of the Year category. Chief executive Jenny Nunn said: “This is definitive testament to the hard work, passion, dogged determination and attention to detail from all who strive to make Seaton Tramway an excellent visitor attraction - now, we can proudly say, one of the best in the South West.”