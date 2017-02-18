Advanced search

Seaton Tramway on track as top attraction

07:00 18 February 2017

Pictured (l to r) Lee Taylor, tramway engineering and operations manager; Jenny Nunn, chief executive, and Bruce Warnes, chairman of Seaton Tramway. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Pictured (l to r) Lee Taylor, tramway engineering and operations manager; Jenny Nunn, chief executive, and Bruce Warnes, chairman of Seaton Tramway. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Nick Williams Photography

Seaton Tramway collected two certificates at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards, held in Bristol recently.

Comment

It won silver for its ‘Artistic, Cultural and Learning Experience’ and ‘Highly Commended’ in the Large Attraction of the Year category. Chief executive Jenny Nunn said: “This is definitive testament to the hard work, passion, dogged determination and attention to detail from all who strive to make Seaton Tramway an excellent visitor attraction - now, we can proudly say, one of the best in the South West.”

More from Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis display shows off technical range

26 minutes ago

The work of 60 print makers from the South West of England and further afield is currently being shown in Lyme Regis.

Read more

Brilliant Beardwood takes Lyme Regis Winter League honours

11:15 Steve Birley
Dominic Beardwood whose 46 points won the latest round of the Lyme Regis Winter league by some margin!

The next round of the Lyme Regis Winter League competition saw a keen turnout as early starters jostled for positions, writes Richard Jackman.

Read more

Seaton Probus Club hears about Rosemoor’s colourful gardens

11:00
The Winter Garden at Rosemoor - Acer griseum AGM with Betula in the background. Picture: Rosemoor

Members of Seaton Probus Club enjoyed a convivial steak supper at The King’s Arms.

Read more

Honiton Hornets impress in win over SOHC

10:32 Steve Birley
mhsp week 8 hockey Honiton Hornets 1

Honiton Hornets maintained their seven point lead at the top of the table with a comprehensive 4-0 success over SOHC.

Read more

Seaton Tramway on track as top attraction

07:00
Pictured (l to r) Lee Taylor, tramway engineering and operations manager; Jenny Nunn, chief executive, and Bruce Warnes, chairman of Seaton Tramway. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Seaton Tramway collected two certificates at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards, held in Bristol recently.

Read more

Honiton Probus Club plans to reverse the decline in its membership

07:00
Mike MacTavish took over as chairman of Honiton Probus Club from Lawrence Locke

Struggling Honiton Probus Club has a new team at the helm.

Read more

Folk duo to promote album in Honiton

Yesterday, 17:00

The Beehive in Honiton will be hosting the Devon-based folk/roots duo Miranda Sykes and Rex Preston, who are touring their latest album, entitled The Watchmaker’s Wife.

Read more

Cheaper car parking in East Devon

Yesterday, 15:22 Clarissa Place

The district council has called on car park users to take advantage of the cheaper car park prices, which end on March 31.

Read more

Devon householders hit with 4.99 per cent council tax hike

Yesterday, 15:21 Eleanor Pipe
County Hall. Ref exe 04-17TI 5965. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon County Council boosts social care spending but calls for ‘urgent review’ of Government funding in face of continued austerity and slashed budgets

Read more

Join In: QUIZ: Do these national appreciation days really exist?

Yesterday, 15:14 Sarah Howells
Today in National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today is National Random Act of Kindness Day - but is National Drink Wine Day real? (We hope so.) Is there such a thing as National Pop Goes The Weasel day? Take our quiz and find out...

Read more

Lyme Regis display shows off technical range

26 minutes ago

The work of 60 print makers from the South West of England and further afield is currently being shown in Lyme Regis.

Read more

Brilliant Beardwood takes Lyme Regis Winter League honours

11:15 Steve Birley
Dominic Beardwood whose 46 points won the latest round of the Lyme Regis Winter league by some margin!

The next round of the Lyme Regis Winter League competition saw a keen turnout as early starters jostled for positions, writes Richard Jackman.

Read more

Seaton Probus Club hears about Rosemoor’s colourful gardens

11:00
The Winter Garden at Rosemoor - Acer griseum AGM with Betula in the background. Picture: Rosemoor

Members of Seaton Probus Club enjoyed a convivial steak supper at The King’s Arms.

Read more

Honiton Hornets impress in win over SOHC

10:32 Steve Birley
mhsp week 8 hockey Honiton Hornets 1

Honiton Hornets maintained their seven point lead at the top of the table with a comprehensive 4-0 success over SOHC.

Read more

Seaton Tramway on track as top attraction

07:00
Pictured (l to r) Lee Taylor, tramway engineering and operations manager; Jenny Nunn, chief executive, and Bruce Warnes, chairman of Seaton Tramway. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Seaton Tramway collected two certificates at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards, held in Bristol recently.

Read more

Honiton Probus Club plans to reverse the decline in its membership

07:00
Mike MacTavish took over as chairman of Honiton Probus Club from Lawrence Locke

Struggling Honiton Probus Club has a new team at the helm.

Read more

Folk duo to promote album in Honiton

Yesterday, 17:00

The Beehive in Honiton will be hosting the Devon-based folk/roots duo Miranda Sykes and Rex Preston, who are touring their latest album, entitled The Watchmaker’s Wife.

Read more

Cheaper car parking in East Devon

Yesterday, 15:22 Clarissa Place

The district council has called on car park users to take advantage of the cheaper car park prices, which end on March 31.

Read more

Devon householders hit with 4.99 per cent council tax hike

Yesterday, 15:21 Eleanor Pipe
County Hall. Ref exe 04-17TI 5965. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon County Council boosts social care spending but calls for ‘urgent review’ of Government funding in face of continued austerity and slashed budgets

Read more

Join In: QUIZ: Do these national appreciation days really exist?

Yesterday, 15:14 Sarah Howells
Today in National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today is National Random Act of Kindness Day - but is National Drink Wine Day real? (We hope so.) Is there such a thing as National Pop Goes The Weasel day? Take our quiz and find out...

Read more

The Kaiser Chiefs to headline GoldCoast Oceanfest 2017

Yesterday, 12:09 Tony Gussin
The Kaiser Chiefs will headline Oceanfest17. Picture: Danny North

‘Biggest ever line up’ featuring major indie rockers the Kaiser Chiefs announced for Oceanfest17

Read more

Axminster company in top 250 for ecommerce

Yesterday, 11:17 Andrew Coley
Alan Styles. Picture: Contributed

Axminster Tools and Machinery (T&M) has recently been listed in the top 250 ecommerce and cross-channel retailers as detailed in the Internet Retailing UK (IRUK) Top 500 report 2017.

Read more

Newbery back for Town at Teignmouth

Yesterday, 10:55 Steve Birley
Football generic picture

Jamie Newbery returns to the Sidmouth Town squad for the trip to Teignmouth Town on Saturday (February 18).

Read more

Ottery St Mary all set for two cup ties in four days

Yesterday, 10:53 Steve Birley

Ottery St Mary claimed a first clean sheet away success of the Macron League Division Four season, winning 2-0 at St Martins, and it could not have come at a more opportune time!

Read more

Katie swears the Mighty Green in Spanish run

Yesterday, 10:51 Steve Birley
Katie Kent at the Barcelona Half Marathon

The great Catalan capital of Barcelona was host to the eDreams Mitja Marato Half Marathon, writes Terry Bewes.

Read more

Danger junction to be improved

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
The Hunters Lodge crossroads on the A35. Photo by Terry Ife ref mha 1323-16-13TI

Work to improve safety at the notorious Hunters Lodge junction on the A35 near Axminster will start in the spring.

Read more

Jazz club back in Sidmouth

Thu, 18:40
saxophone

Sidmouth Jazz Club returns tomorrow (Friday, February 17) with a performance from singer/pianist/composer Julie Lewis.

Read more

Community views sought on Axminster’s Heritage Centre

Thu, 17:18

As part of its ongoing work with the community, Axminster Heritage Centre has launched a short online survey.

Read more

Choir contestants to perform in Lyme Regis

Thu, 17:00
The Longest Johns with Gareth Malone. Picture: BBC

If you’ve been following The Choir on BBC with Gareth Malone, you will undoudtedly have noticed a bunch of bearded Bristolian blokes who rather stand out from the crowd.

Read more

Sidmouth A still with perfect record in Indoor Cricket League

Thu, 12:50 Steve Birley

Round six of the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League saw a full programme of fixtures played.

Read more

Ottery St Mary prepare for two cup ties in four days

Thu, 12:38 Steve Birley

Ottery St Mary claimed a first clean sheet away success of the Macron League Division Four season, winning 2-0 at St Martins, and it could not have come at a more opportune time!

Read more

SOHC ladies suffer penalty flick cup semi-final woe in Plymouth

Thu, 12:36 Steve Birley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies first team suffered cup heart ache as they went out of the Devon Trophy at the semi-final stage, beaten on penalty flicks by Plym Valley at a wet and windy Lipson Community College in Plymouth.

Read more

Tenders sought for Seaton Beach Management Plan

Thu, 12:30 Andrew Coley
Seaton Beach. Ref mha 09-16AW 9767. Picture: Alex Walton

The tendering process for consultants to undertake work to create a Beach Management Plan for Seaton has started.

Read more

Get ready to Race for Life in East Devon... and fight cancer

Thu, 11:00
Getting pretty muddy for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Liam McAvoy.

Women in East Devon are being encouraged to kick-start their new year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Read more

Exeter City to host an evening with Kenny Sansom

Thu, 10:27 Steve Birley
Former Arsenal star Kenny Sansom

Tickets are now available for an evening with former Arsenal and England legend Kenny Sansom, titled ‘The good, the bad, the ugly’, writes Scott Palfrey.

Read more

Mighty Mostyn crowned Hillclimb champion for second time in three years

Thu, 09:02 Steve Birley
Mostyn Sherlock in his yellow MG ZR which has 160 BHP.

Exmouth-based Mostyn Sherlock has been crowned the Association of Southern Motor Club (ACSMC) Hillclimb Championship winner for the second time in two years, picking up the top honour at an awards ceremony held in Guildford earlier this month, writes Steve Birley.

Read more

Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup semi-final draws

Thu, 09:00 Steve Birley
Boy playing football

At the recent meeting of the Exeter and District Youth League the draws were made for the semi-finals of the age group league cup competitions.

Read more

McCreadie-Taylor at the double as Upottery Reserves exit Golesworthy Cup

Thu, 08:59 Steve Birley
Football generic picture

Upottery Reserves went out of the Golesworthy Cup, beaten 4-3 on penalties after a compelling encounter with fellow Macron League Division Eight outfit Kentisbeare Reserves.

Read more

East Devon NHS campaigners set to march on Parliament

Thu, 08:52

East Devon campaigners who back the NHS are being invited to march to Parliament Square to take their message to the Government.

Read more

Newton’s enjoy Worthing Half Marathon experience

Thu, 08:52 Steve Birley
Running

The three-lap Exeter Half Marathon was a two-day event with one race on Saturday and the other the following day, writes Dave Mutter.

Read more

Daily Newsletter

Don't miss a story

sign up to Midweek Herald's
FREE daily newsletter


Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read

Three Death Cafés set to open in East Devon

Emma Kennedy (left) and Gill Amos

Legend: Arnold Chick

Arnold Chick in the Home Guard.

Devon Freewheelers appealing for witnesses

A Devon Freewheeler van was damaged following a collision on Friday. The charity is appealing for information.

Association recognises Dunkeswell skydiver’s skills

Roger Hoe received the Star Award at the British Parachute Association annual general meeting last month.

When Honiton Town played Manchester United

Honiton Town's home game against Manchester United in 1985.

Distinctive tricycle taken in Honiton

Sergeant Mat Helm.

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Streetlife

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Search for a car near you

Find planning applications


Follow us on Twitter