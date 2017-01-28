Advanced search

Skydiver Allan has lots to sell for air ambulance

07:00 29 January 2017

Allan Hill who is planning a skydive on his 80th birthday. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Allan Hill who is planning a skydive on his 80th birthday. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Archant

Generous local businesses and organisations have chipped in with donations for an Axminster man who is planning a fundraising skydive on his 80th birthday.

Allan Hill is making the tandem jump on Friday, February 3, in aid of the Devon Air Ambulance and is gathering sponsorship.

But he has also received a number of gifts which he plans to sell to the highest bidders to boost the fund.

These include a selection of books donated by the Vintage Motor Cycle Club (VMCC): Legends in Their Lifetime - George Brough and Lawrence of Arabia (rrp £29.99); Titch - The VMCC Founder’s Tale (rrp £19.99); Riding Old Motorcycles by Reg Eyre (rrp £9.99) and Ken Sprayson in Colour.

Pecorama has given a family ticket for two adults and two children, normally priced £33.70.

LED Leisure is giving a one-month free gym voucher worth about £30.

Ocean Bowl Exmouth is providing a free entry voucher for two adults and two children, including one game, normally costing £18.

Axminster Tesco has donated a Fine Elements 2000 watts fan heater and a White Grace luxury bathing ‘Spoil Yourself’ set.

Best offer gets the item – call Allan on 01297 32967.

Follow us on Twitter