Swimmers in East Devon took a festive dip - pictures

Exmouth Christmas Day swim 2016. Picture: Exmouth Photo Studio Exmouth Photo Studio

Exmouth beach was once again filled by spectators to witness the annual Christmas Day swim.

Thousands of people lined Exmouth seafront on Christmas Day morning to watch the brave swimmers take to the chilly water in the annual Christmas Day swim.

Daniel Fox, of Exmouth Photo Studio, was there to capture all of the action as hundreds of waders dashed to the sea.

As always, the Exmouth RNLI team provided offshore sea rescue cover to any swimmers who might have got in to any difficulty.