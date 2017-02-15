Association recognises Dunkeswell skydiver’s skills

Roger Hoe received the Star Award at the British Parachute Association annual general meeting last month. Archant

A skydiving instructor, who worked with the Royal Marines, was ‘humbled’ to receive recognition for 30 years of teaching students to sky dive.

Roger Hoe, 71, who regularly jumps from aircraft taking off from Dunkeswell airfield, was awarded a Star Award for outstanding customer service at the British Parachute Association annual general meeting, held in Nottingham, last month.

The skydiving enthusiast, who lives in Exmouth, claims to be the oldest man to have solo jumped 29,000 feet, landing alongside Mount Everest.

He started jumping in 1977 after his mother suggested it to him - and hasn’t looked back since.

He said: “I enjoy the thrill.

“I feel very privileged that I am still able to work with young people and teach them how to skydive safely. The fact they nominated me as a special instructor, I was quite humbled.”

He added: “I have made an awful lot of friends and have visited some interesting places.

“When people say to the wife how can you put up with him, she says he’s been away skydiving most of the time.”