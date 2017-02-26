Advanced search

Axe Valley CC and Holyrood School at Chard to form academy trust

07:00 26 February 2017

Martin Brook with Chairs of Governors from each school (L)Heather Burnett, Axe Valley (R)Ann Adams, Holyrood

Axe Valley Community College and Holyrood School at Chard are to become a Multi Academy Trust (MAT).

Their joint application for the new status was granted last week by the regional schools’ commissioner - and could pave the way for more local schools to join.

Martin Brook, executive Principal at Holyrood Academy, said he was ‘delighted’.

The academy will now work towards a date of April 1 to formally launch the Vector Learning Trust, consisting of the two schools.

Mr Brook said: “Vector was chosen as the trust name because it means ‘a quantity, with direction made up of more than one element’ and the reason for this model of working is to combine the strengths of more than one school to achieve the best possible education for all our students.

“This is great news, initially for the partnership agreement with Axe Valley, and in the longer term I believe this decision will provide exciting opportunities for our staff while enabling us to continue the scale of improvement for every student.

“There are a limited number of MATs across the South West, so this puts us in a strong position to establish ourselves as one of the outstanding education providers in the region.

“Although there are no immediate plans for other local schools to join the MAT, it is expected that as the Vector Learning Trust evolves, other schools in the region will join and more children will be in a position to benefit from the collaborative working that this model of educational leadership creates.”

Matthew Collins, headteacher at Holyrood Academy, added: “I am absolutely delighted that the Vector Learning Trust has been formally approved - we are already working very successfully in partnership with Axe Valley and are looking forward to extending this further.

“The opportunities that will be afforded by this co-operation will undoubtedly have a positive impact on everyone at Holyrood and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the trust to further improve the outcomes for the students here.”

