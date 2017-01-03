Axminster charity shop stalwart retires after 26 years

Cards for Good Causes shop manager Anne Double thanks Michael Keenes on his retirement after 26 years of volunteering for the charity Archant

Axminster’s Cards for Good Causes team has said farewell to its longest serving volunteer.

Founder member Michael Keenes retired at the end of the season after 26 years.

Shop manager Anne Double said it was the end of an era and he would be missed enormously by the volunteers and customers alike.

“We send him our very best wishes and our thanks for his long and loyal service,” she said after presenting him with a farewell gift.

Meanwhile, the shop has done some brisk business in its new home at the Heritage Centre during the festive season.

Mrs Double said: “We had a very successful year in our new venue and we would like to thank the chairman and trustees of Axminster Heritage Centre for allowing us to use the premises, and the Heritage Centre staff and volunteers for making us so welcome there.

“Thank you also to our customers both old and new, who came from a wide area of East Devon, West Dorset, South Somerset and even further afield to buy their Christmas cards in support of many charities - and of course thank you to our band of volunteers who have once again made it all possible by giving their time to help sell the cards over the seven weeks before Christmas.

“We wish everyone a Happy New Year - and we hope to see you again in 2017.”