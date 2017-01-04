Advanced search

Axminster Christmas Together Lunch volunteers praised

14:54 04 January 2017

Axminster Christmas Together volunteers

Axminster Christmas Together volunteers

Archant

More than 50 attend the festive feast at the town’s Guildhall

Comment
Axminster Christmas Together guests enjoying their lunch.Axminster Christmas Together guests enjoying their lunch.

More than 50 guests enjoyed a festive feast at the Axminster Christmas Together Lunch in the town’s Guildhall.

The traditional meal was accompanied by carols, games, crackers, gifts, entertainment and the Queen’s speech.

ACT’s Chairperson, Lesley Frankau, said: “We were fortunate to be assisted by a small army of volunteers, who helped both the day before and on Christmas Day itself, making sure that all of our guests were welcomed, entertained and provided with a delicious Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, amongst the company of others.

“Thanks also to Nick, Hilary, Bob and Martin for their magnificent work in the kitchen all day, without whom we could not possibly have catered for so many people.

“A big ‘thank you’ also to all those volunteers who acted as drivers, collecting and returning guests to their houses, to Mary, Dexter and Ben who dressed all the tables on Christmas Eve and to Sandy and Nick for their musical medley after lunch.

“Without the time and effort of all those who kindly gave up their time to help their fellow residents, this event could not take place and my heartfelt thanks go out to all those involved. “Furthermore, I must thank all the organisations who donated goods, produce and services, and to those kind individuals who made significant donations but wished to remain anonymous. It is a testament to the fantastic community spirit that we have in Axminster that such an event can take place, and that almost everything provided on the day came via generous donations.

“May we take this opportunity to wish everyone in Axminster a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year and we hope that, come Christmas 2017, we can call upon this goodwill and community spirit once again to ensure that no-one spends Christmas Day alone in Axminster, whatever their circumstances. God bless you all.”

Donors included: Colyton Butchers, Tesco, Co-op, Barley Close Residential Home, Paula Grant (Wheatfields), Millers Farm Stores, WESCO, The Mayor of Axminster, Cllr Paul Hayward, Axminster Conservative Club, Fernhill Hotel Charmouth, The Douglas Martin Trust, Axminster Guildhall Management Committee and staff, Events Insurance Limited, AJ Proctor Limited.

Other News Stories

Obsessed stalker plagued the lives of Seaton couple for years

Yesterday, 13:29 Court reporter

A judge has ordered the arrest of an obsessed stalker who has plagued the lives of an innocent Seaton family for more than 25 years.

Read more

UPDATE: Two bodies found near Honiton - police treating it as a murder and suicide

Yesterday, 09:23 Daniel Wilkins
The scene in Dunkeswell on Thursday, after two people were found dead on Wednesday evening.

Police are treating the discovery of two bodies at a secluded house near Honiton as a domestic murder and suicide.

Read more

Beach plan launched to protect Seaton

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
Old Beer Road which was the victim of of coastal erosion. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref shb 1641-07-14TI

Community groups and district councillors have met for the first time to discuss the brief for a beach management plan (BMP) for Seaton.

Read more

Business is booming in the Blackdown Hills

Thu, 16:55

The Blackdown Hills Business Association (BHBA) has reported excellent growth for its members during 2016.

Read more

Advice offered for Devon flu patients

Thu, 11:51 Sean Keywood

Health experts in Devon are urging people to stock up their medicine cabinets and get advice from their local pharmacist to protect themselves from flu.

Read more

Two bodies found near Honiton

Thu, 09:27 Andrew Coley
The police scene at Abbey Mill Farm in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 01-17TI 4912. Picture: Terry Ife

The police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies at a secluded house in Dunkeswell

Read more

Seaton Jurassic is a monster hit

Thu, 07:00 Chris Carson
Youngsters have fun at Seaton Jurassic. Picture: MATT AUSTIN

Seaton Jurassic is celebrating a hugely successful first year after attracting more than 40,000 visitors.

Read more

Parkrun gets off to a flying start in Seaton

Wed, 15:10 Chris Carson
Festive parkrunners at Seaton

Hundreds of people have taken part in a new running event since it started late last year.

Read more

Axminster Christmas Together Lunch volunteers praised

Wed, 14:54 Chris Carson
Axminster Christmas Together volunteers

More than 50 attend the festive feast at the town’s Guildhall

Read more

Volunteers praised in Honiton for community lunch

Wed, 07:00 Andrew Coley
The Beehive community lunch

The team behind the Christmas Day Community Lunch at The Beehive, in Honiton, have been praised for their efforts.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Two bodies found near Honiton

The police scene at Abbey Mill Farm in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 01-17TI 4912. Picture: Terry Ife

One-way system during Axminster works

UPDATE: Two bodies found near Honiton - police treating it as a murder and suicide

The scene in Dunkeswell on Thursday, after two people were found dead on Wednesday evening.

Axminster Christmas Together Lunch volunteers praised

Axminster Christmas Together volunteers

Seaton teenager loses battle for life

Fuel tanker blaze at Wilmington

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications