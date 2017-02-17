Advanced search

Axminster company in top 250 for ecommerce

11:17 17 February 2017

Alan Styles. Picture: Contributed

Alan Styles. Picture: Contributed

Axminster Tool Centre

Axminster Tools and Machinery (T&M) has recently been listed in the top 250 ecommerce and cross-channel retailers as detailed in the Internet Retailing UK (IRUK) Top 500 report 2017.

Comment

This signals a move up from the top 350 group where the company was placed in 2016.

Axminster T&M is in the same group as well-known brands such as Harvey Nichols, Ralph Lauren, Reebok and Yankee Candle. The company is also higher up the list than other familiar names, including Fortnum & Mason, Iceland, The North Face and Plumbase.

The IRUK research team has looked in depth at the UK’s leading ecommerce and cross-channel retailers, comparing and contrasting the capabilities of these top-level traders to see where and how the best retailers excel.

Axminster T&M attributes this result to a committed web, social media and digital marketing team.

With its eight stores across the UK, face-to-face retailing is still strong.

Axminster T&M’s managing director, Alan Styles, said: “The results of this research are very interesting. They are based on a set of criteria we’ve been focusing on and improved upon.”

He went on to say: “On sales and market penetration, we’ve had very competitive pricing on power tools. We have linked our product expertise to helping customers with solutions for their businesses or hobbies with information and videos on our website and through our trained sales team via webchat, by phone, in retail or through a field-based team. We are also running a national TV campaign together with door-drop leaflets in selected areas of the UK.

“I think we should feel extremely encouraged to have moved up within a year from the top 350 to top 250.”

Other News Stories

Following in plant hunter’s footsteps - talk in Uplyme

17:00

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society’s first talk of the season, on Wednesday February 22, in the village hall at 7.30pm, is entitled ‘Four Head Gardeners Explore the Wilds of Chile’.

Read more

Lyme lunch raises £1,000 for Weldmar Hospice

14:30

More than 100 people attended Lyme Regis Rotary Club’s annual Soup and Ploughmans at the Alexandra Hotel.

Read more

Honiton club to hear The Fate of Alexander’s Generals

11:00

The next talk for Honiton Probus Club will be by Bryan Short.

Read more

Devon Freewheelers benefit from activities at Honiton Tesco

07:00
Pictured left to right are Tesco community champion Vicky Smith, Alison McKenzie, Devon Freewheeler John Conway and store manager Lisa Byrne. Picture: Contributed

Tesco in Honiton has been working to raise awareness and funds for Devon Freewheelers.

Read more

Music students perform for Colyford care home residents

07:00
Colyton Grammar School stiudents Jemima, Sam, Maddie, Louis at Elmwood - man up the ladder unknown!

Four Colyton Grammar School students performed a musical selection at Elmwood Residential Home in Colyford.

Read more

Gardeners to let their hair down in Uplyme

Yesterday, 17:00

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society will hold a ceilidh at the village hall on Saturday, February 25.

Read more

Lyme Regis display shows off technical range

Yesterday, 14:30

The work of 60 print makers from the South West of England and further afield is currently being shown in Lyme Regis.

Read more

Seaton Probus Club hears about Rosemoor’s colourful gardens

Yesterday, 11:00
The Winter Garden at Rosemoor - Acer griseum AGM with Betula in the background. Picture: Rosemoor

Members of Seaton Probus Club enjoyed a convivial steak supper at The King’s Arms.

Read more

Honiton Probus Club plans to reverse the decline in its membership

Yesterday, 07:00
Mike MacTavish took over as chairman of Honiton Probus Club from Lawrence Locke

Struggling Honiton Probus Club has a new team at the helm.

Read more

Cheaper car parking in East Devon

Fri, 15:22 Clarissa Place

The district council has called on car park users to take advantage of the cheaper car park prices, which end on March 31.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Three Death Cafés set to open in East Devon

Emma Kennedy (left) and Gill Amos

Legend: Arnold Chick

Arnold Chick in the Home Guard.

Devon Freewheelers appealing for witnesses

A Devon Freewheeler van was damaged following a collision on Friday. The charity is appealing for information.

Association recognises Dunkeswell skydiver’s skills

Roger Hoe received the Star Award at the British Parachute Association annual general meeting last month.

When Honiton Town played Manchester United

Honiton Town's home game against Manchester United in 1985.

Littletown team claims three firsts in gymnastics competition

Members of the Littletown Primary Academy gymnastic team. Picture: Contributed

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications