Axminster company in top 250 for ecommerce

Alan Styles. Picture: Contributed Axminster Tool Centre

Axminster Tools and Machinery (T&M) has recently been listed in the top 250 ecommerce and cross-channel retailers as detailed in the Internet Retailing UK (IRUK) Top 500 report 2017.

This signals a move up from the top 350 group where the company was placed in 2016.

Axminster T&M is in the same group as well-known brands such as Harvey Nichols, Ralph Lauren, Reebok and Yankee Candle. The company is also higher up the list than other familiar names, including Fortnum & Mason, Iceland, The North Face and Plumbase.

The IRUK research team has looked in depth at the UK’s leading ecommerce and cross-channel retailers, comparing and contrasting the capabilities of these top-level traders to see where and how the best retailers excel.

Axminster T&M attributes this result to a committed web, social media and digital marketing team.

With its eight stores across the UK, face-to-face retailing is still strong.

Axminster T&M’s managing director, Alan Styles, said: “The results of this research are very interesting. They are based on a set of criteria we’ve been focusing on and improved upon.”

He went on to say: “On sales and market penetration, we’ve had very competitive pricing on power tools. We have linked our product expertise to helping customers with solutions for their businesses or hobbies with information and videos on our website and through our trained sales team via webchat, by phone, in retail or through a field-based team. We are also running a national TV campaign together with door-drop leaflets in selected areas of the UK.

“I think we should feel extremely encouraged to have moved up within a year from the top 350 to top 250.”