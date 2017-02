Axminster eating charity has new dinner venue

HALFF's HQ in South Street at Axminster. Archant

Axminster healthy eating charity HALFF has a new venue for its 10th birthday fundraising dinner.

River Cottage Canteen is no longer available on Thursday, March 16, but River Cottage HQ, on Trinity Hill Road, has stepped in to save the day offering a three-course set menu and a glass of fizz, all for £25 a head.

Booking is essential - contact laura@halff.org.uk, or call 01297 631782.