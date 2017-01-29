Advanced search

Axminster entrepreneur Mark’s 2,600-mile aid trip to war-torn Syria

12:00 25 January 2017

Mark Hannaford

Mark Hannaford

Archant

An Axminster-based entrepreneur, who delivered medical supplies to rebuild the last children’s hospital in war-ravaged Syria, has told of his experiences and what inspired the daring journey.

Comment

Mark Hannaford, an extreme medicine lecturer, provided logistical support for a People’s Convoy to travel 2,600 miles across 10 different countries in six days to get vital equipment through.

He says the mission to build the world’s first community-funded hospital not only highlighted the dire conditions faced by Syrian families, but is proof that individuals working together can make a real difference in the face of ‘the greatest humanitarian crisis of our era’.

The entrepreneur founded Across the Divide in 1997 – a logistics company based in Axminster that has facilitated raising more than £92million for charitable causes.

He went on to launch World Extreme Medicine in 2002 to support healthcare professionals working in some of the most inhospitable environments - but this is the first time he has embarked on an expedition to deliver humanitarian aid.

Mark, who lives in Beer, said: “Dr Rola Hallam - founder of the Non-Governmental Organisa-tion (NGO) CanDo - was prompted by the destruction of the last children’s hospital in Aleppo, and wanted to use the skills and experience of the UK’s extreme medicine community to deliver a children’s hospital to Syria.

“Public support was absolutely remarkable. The campaign had targeted raising £90,000 and we’ve now raised £229,000, which we can use to fund further convoys.

“We had about two weeks to organise the logistics.

“We took supplies for a children’s hospital in the back of a lorry and drove from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, to the Syrian border, where we handed the equipment to local partners.

“We were hit by severe blizzards on the Turkish border, and it reminded us that many displaced Syrians have to live in this extreme weather without housing or adequate medical care.

“Six Syrian children died in those conditions that night.

“One of the things that spurred me on was the fact that I watch my kids walk down the road to the school bus and I do not even need to think about the possibility of them being shot or ambushed on the way.

“Everybody should have the right to know that their children are safe.

“The Government has its hands tied, but individuals working together can make a real difference on the ground in Syria.”

The war in Syria has been raging for five years and is estimated to have claimed the lives of around half-a-million civilians.

Mark said that while doctors and nurses were working for days without rest to save lives using rudimentary equipment - in unsuitable locations - their bravery alone was not enough without access to basic medicine and equipment.

He added that he would join future convoys and hoped the community-funded hospital would provide a template to be copied elsewhere.

Donate to future convoys via: https://act.thesyriacampaign.org/donate/peoples-convoy/

Other News Stories

Town team plans to put Seaton on the adventure map

08:48 Chris Carson
Seaton Town Development Team is planning big things for the town this year

Seaton Town Development Team says it will be working hard this year to enliven the town.

Read more

Youngsters bring a new take to old tale in Axmouth

Yesterday, 17:00
A scene from a previous pantomime by Axmouth Childrens Theatre. Picture: Contributed

Axmouth Children’s Theatre will be performing its annual pantomime at the end of the week.

Read more

Public urged to call council over dog dirt menace in Seaton

Yesterday, 12:42
Seaton councillor Peter Birrows and a sign urging dog owners to pick up after their pets

Seaton Town Council is urging residents to blow the whistle on pet owners who allow their dogs to foul the streets.

Read more

Scouts welcome new leader in Honiton

Yesterday, 07:00
1st Honiton Scout Group's newest leader Sharon Manson was invested into the group by Scout Leader Timandra Burford. Picture: Contributed

The 1st Honiton Scout Group has a new leader with Sharon Manson having been recently invested.

Read more

Dinner in Axminster to celebrate HALFF’s birthday

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Healthy eating charity HALFF is to celebrate its 10th birthday with a fundraising dinner.

Read more

Uplyme Pre-school thanks hall with donation

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Uplyme pre-school children with treasurer Neil Pullinge presenting the cheque to Barbara Kidson.

Uplyme Pre-school has presented a cheque for £84 to Barbara Kidson, the chairman of the village hall where they meet.

Read more

Dad’s Army will launch film club in Axminster

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Axminster’s monthly film club will be launched with a comedy movie.

Read more

Skydiver Allan has lots to sell for air ambulance

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Allan Hill who is planning a skydive on his 80th birthday. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Generous local businesses and organisations have chipped in with donations for an Axminster man who is planning a fundraising skydive on his 80th birthday.

Read more

Busy time coming up for Axminster Young Farmers

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Axminster Young Farmers at their Boxing Day dip.

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club has another busy schedule for 2017.

Read more

Quiz night to aid museum extension in Lyme Regis

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Lyme Regis Museum

The Friends of Lyme Regis Museum will be holding a quiz night at the town’s Pilot Boat Inn on Wednesday, February 8, starting at 7.30pm.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Homeless woman guilty of begging

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Body found in Exmouth; Investigation launched

Parents raise funds in memory of baby son

Stacie and Dave with their baby, Alvaro

Wet weekend weather makes for some interesting scenes in Sidmouth

Thick mist descends on Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Eve Mathews

Tribute paid to Exmouth man who died in A3052 collision

Andrew Clargo

Public urged to call council over dog dirt menace in Seaton

Seaton councillor Peter Birrows and a sign urging dog owners to pick up after their pets

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications