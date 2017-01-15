Axminster fundraiser supports Devon Air Ambulance
11:00 15 January 2017
Archant
Axminster fundraiser Allan Hill, 79, was collecting for his favourite cause again – with a little help from Tesco.
He and the store’s community champion, Rob Cope, were encouraging customers to give generously to the Devon Air Ambulance and raised around £250.
Mr Cope said: “Tesco is always happy to help locals with their fundraising efforts for good causes like this.”
Mr Hill plans more fundraising - including a skydive.