Axminster fundraiser supports Devon Air Ambulance

Rob Cope and Allan Hill collecting for the air ambulance at Axminster Tesco. Picture: CHRIS CARSON Archant

Axminster fundraiser Allan Hill, 79, was collecting for his favourite cause again – with a little help from Tesco.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He and the store’s community champion, Rob Cope, were encouraging customers to give generously to the Devon Air Ambulance and raised around £250.

Mr Cope said: “Tesco is always happy to help locals with their fundraising efforts for good causes like this.”

Mr Hill plans more fundraising - including a skydive.