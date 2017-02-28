Axminster Hospital campaigner joins Lyme RNLI team

Mike McAlpine with his four year old German shepherd, Bruno. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN Archant

Retired Lieutenant Colonel is appointed the lifeboat’s deputy launching authority

A retired lieutenant colonel with the Royal Engineers has joined the volunteer management team of the RNLI in Lyme Regis.

Former Dalwood resident Mike McAlpine, 61, is the chairman of the Axminster Hospital Community Hub Steering Group and was a founder member of the Axminster Patient Group.

During his army career, he served in many trouble spots, including Kuwait, where he commanded a construction squadron involved in the restoration of essential facilities to Kuwait City immediately after the unsuccessful invasion by Iraq, and the ‘clean-up’ of unexploded bombs and landmines.

Mike, a chartered civil engineer and graduate of Queen’s University, Belfast, spent 20 years in the Royal Engineers, had two spells in the Falklands and commanded a regiment in Northern Ireland for three years before becoming the technical authority for UK counter landmine warfare.

Married to Karen with three daughters, the family moved to Lyme Regis from Dalwood three years ago.

His last job was with BP in Iraq, where he was involved in opening up the second largest oilfield in the world at Rumaila, south of Basra.

Mike, a keen sailor with his Yachtmaster ‘ticket’, has become a DLA – Deputy Launching Authority – at the Lyme Regis lifeboat station.

He said: “I spent a lot of time on the water and it was always comforting to know the RNLI was there if necessary.

“Since I missed the camaraderie of the military, I thought I would offer my voluntary services to the RNLI and I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

Lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks said: “We welcome Mike to the management team. His wealth of experience will be an asset, and his arrival has added even more strength to the Lyme Regis crew.”