Axminster is set to welcome a new rector

07:00 08 February 2017

The Reverend Clive Sedgewick

Archant

Axminster’s long-awaited new rector will take up his duties later this month.

The Reverend Clive Sedgewick will be leaving his current parish near Leeds to lead the Axe Valley Mission Community, which includes six local churches.

He will be moving to East Devon with his wife Andrea, who works in early childhood education, and children Felicity, 25, and Peter, 21, both studying at university.

They will also be bringing to the Rectory a nine-year-old cocker spaniel, Tessa, and their cat Peaches.

“As a family, we are looking forward to becoming part of the community,” Mr Sedgewick told the Herald.

With a background originally in education – mainly working in and with Church of England Schools - Clive spent many years as a primary teacher, headteacher, adviser and, finally, 11 years as Diocesan Director of Education.

He was ordained in 2004 and served as a curate and Associate Priest in Harrogate before moving to his present parish as Priest in Charge of Bardsey with East Keswick – a rural parish situated just north of Leeds.

“It is a great honour to have the opportunity to become a member of the Axe Valley Mission Community team,” he continued.

“It has been my privilege to work with children and young people throughout my adult life and it is wonderful to see their excited anticipation as they prepare for new and exciting steps in their lives - I know how they feel!

“I believe passionately that our churches are about people and offering ourselves in the service of God through service to people.

“I very much look forward to sharing that passion with you, as together we journey in faith through the next chapter in the life of the Axe Valley Mission Community.”

The Bishop of Exeter, the Right Reverend Robert Atwell, will lead a Service of Collation for Mr Sedgewick at the Minster on Tuesday, February 28, at 7pm, to which everyone is very welcome to attend.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Axminster has been without a rector since the Reverend John Streeting died suddenly, aged 62, following a short illness in October 2015.

