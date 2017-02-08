Advanced search

Axminster man’s 80th birthday skydive

15:18 08 February 2017

Allan Hill on his way down!

Allan Hill on his way down!

Archant

Allan is on target to raise nearly £3,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance

Allan Hill on his way to the plane

Why should youngsters be the only ones to have fun?

That’s what Axminster fundraiser Allan Hill declared after a tandem skydive from 15,000 ft to mark his 80th birthday at the weekend.

Allan is on track to raise at least £2,250 for the Devon Air Ambulance through his sponsored jump – with still more pledged.

He said: “It amazes even myself, that at no time either before or during the jump did I feel nervous or apprehensive at all.

“My instructor/jump partner was just great and gravity was all that was needed to do the rest.

“Both during and on completion, my adrenalin levels were high but I was just intent on enjoying every moment. Any pressure was in the minds of my family but I must say that they have throughout, been most supportive.”

“Doing the jump was easy, but the effort made in fundraising was immense and still is. People like members of the Axminster Rotary Club, for example, who do it all the time have my greatest respect. They also have given me wonderful sponsorship.

“The general public of Axminster have shown amazing generosity as have some businesses large and small, and I wish to thank them all. Without their help my jump would have been irrelevant. “Devon Air Ambulance is a great organisation funded only by charity and it needs £5.5M per year to keep it going. It is available until midnight, seven days a week, in the event that we should be unfortunate enough to need it, and who knows who may need its services next? It might be any one of us.”

Allan’s donation webpage www.virginmoneygiving.com/allanhill2 will be open for a few more weeks so people can still donate and hopefully bring the total to £3,000.

