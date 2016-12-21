Axminster pair’s festive flower arrangements

Tutor Jackie Nicholls impressed with their table decorations after her workshop at Combe St Nicholas

Axminster women Kim Oatway and Carole Hanna enjoyed some festive floral fun when they joined a Christmas flower arranging workshop at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

The ladies all made beautiful festive table arrangements using a variety of foliage, flowers, candles and some unusual materials including chocolates and leucadendron.

After watching a step-by-step demonstration by their tutor, Jackie Nicholls, the ladies started work.

Carole Hanna said: “I really enjoyed this workshop and felt very pleased with what I created. My friend Kim and I agreed that our arrangements turned out better than expected and we learnt a lot of new ideas. It was very relaxing and great fun.”

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, who runs the workshops said: “Carol and Kim each made a beautiful festive table arrangement which I know will be admired by everyone who dines with them.

“Adding very pretty lights to their designs was the ultimate finishing touch –proving even more that these two ladies certainly know how to sparkle!”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.