Axminster pantomime takes to the high seas

The cast of Axminster Drama Club's production of Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

The curtain is set to rise on Axminster Drama Club’s production of Robinson Crusoe on Thursday.

Man Friday (Mike Dowling) and Ruby Tuesday (Heather White). Picture: Andrew Coley January Sails (Caroline Markham), Chris Crusoe (Katie Richards) and Noah the Ropes (James Windsor) 'enjoy' a bedtime story. Picture: Andrew Coley. The Crusoe family - Robinson (Josie Cable), her mum Cassandra (Andy Blundell) and her brother Chris (Katie Richards). Picture: Andrew Coley Katie Cook (Kat Hobbs) and Robinson Crusoe (Josie Cable). Picture: Andrew Coley Katie Cook (Kat Hobbs) and her father Captain Thomas Cook (Nicky Sweetland). Picture: Andrew Coley January Sails (Caroline Markham) gets physical with Noah The Ropes (James Windsor). Picture: Andrew Coley January Sails (Caroline Markham) and Noah The Ropes (James Windsor). Picture: Andrew Coley Fairy, played by Jess Leat. Picture: Andrew Coley The cast of Axminster Drama Club's production of Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley Captain Jack Hawkins, played by Leigh Conley. Picture: Andrew Coley













The cast and crew have been working on the pantomime since September and are now putting the finishing touches to the show.

The story revolves around the voyage of the Saucy Sal as the crew seek out buried treasure with a few extra passengers than they realise.

Robinson Crusoe, written by Paula Smith, has the traditional elements of slapstick comedy, dance routines and colourful costumes.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are very fortunate to have such a wealth of talent in all the different areas of the production including performers, set designers and builders, seamstresses and supporters, who all help to give the public an evening of entertainment.

“We have really enjoyed staging this show and hope the audience enjoy what they see.”

Robinson Crusoe opens on Thursday, January 19, at 7.30pm, and runs until Saturday, January 21, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, priced at £8 for adults and £7 for children.