Axminster pantomime takes to the high seas

11:00 17 January 2017

The cast of Axminster Drama Club's production of Robinson Crusoe. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

The curtain is set to rise on Axminster Drama Club’s production of Robinson Crusoe on Thursday.

Robinson Crusoe

The cast and crew have been working on the pantomime since September and are now putting the finishing touches to the show.

The story revolves around the voyage of the Saucy Sal as the crew seek out buried treasure with a few extra passengers than they realise.

Robinson Crusoe, written by Paula Smith, has the traditional elements of slapstick comedy, dance routines and colourful costumes.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are very fortunate to have such a wealth of talent in all the different areas of the production including performers, set designers and builders, seamstresses and supporters, who all help to give the public an evening of entertainment.

“We have really enjoyed  staging this show and hope  the audience enjoy what they see.”

Robinson Crusoe opens on Thursday, January 19, at 7.30pm, and runs until Saturday, January 21, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, priced at £8 for adults and £7 for children.

