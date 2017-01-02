Advanced search

Axminster Rotary lunch raises money for The Project

17:00 02 January 2017

Rotary Club President John Foulkes presents the cheque to Debbie Humberstone.

Rotary Club President John Foulkes presents the cheque to Debbie Humberstone.

Almost 100 members and invited guests attended Axminster Rotary Club’s annual Christmas lunch in The Guildhall - raising money for a worthy cause.

They enjoyed an excellent meal and music by James Lauchlan.

After the food, the profits raised by the meal and the raffle enabled the club to present Debbie Humberstone of the Axminster-based charity ‘The Project’ with a cheque for £250.

This charity had been selected because of the valuable work it does, with its limited funding, to help local young people tackle emotional problems.

The Project fills a gap in health service provision by being committed to supporting and improving the emotional wellbeing and mental health of young people, aged 13-24.

Based in Axminster and Chard, The Project provides unique group-based early intervention support for those experiencing issues with their emotional and mental health issues. The team also provides support to parents and carers, as well as working in schools, organisations and the community to raise awareness around mental illness.

Staff at The Project believe that giving young people the opportunity to meet others experiencing similar emotional and mental health issues, in a safe, informal and non-judgemental space, is key to tackling the stigma and isolation of mental illness.

Through their supportive community-based groups, The Project aims to increase confidence and self-esteem, equipping young people and their parents and carers with tools, life skills and information to build emotional resilience and wellbeing.

The founder and manager of The Project, Debbie Humberstone, said: “I am very grateful to Axminster Rotary, and to everyone who attended their Christmas lunch, for so generously supporting us. I am also grateful to have been given a chance to speak at the event, highlighting the importance of the work we do and raising awareness around mental ill health and the challenges facing local young people.”

