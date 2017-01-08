Axminster’s HALFF set for a busy new year
Archant
Axminster-based healthy eating charity HALFF is set for a busy new year.
As well as running its range of courses in Axminster and Seaton – like Make and Munch and Cooking for One – it is also promoting its local food network, which it runs from HALFF’s food hub in South Street, Axminster. The initiative aims to build a strong network of local producers and retailers to help local consumers eat better and waste less.
Said a spokesman: “We will promote buying local produce by delivering cookery demonstrations throughout the project area - within 30 miles of Axminster - at the food hub and at existing community groups or events.” Contact HALFF at www.halff.org.uk