Axminster’s HALFF set for a busy new year

The HALFF fundraising team at the recent Festive Friday (l to r) Helen Phillips, Sarah Johnson, Abi Phillips, Kate Handley and Bev Love. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster-based healthy eating charity HALFF is set for a busy new year.

As well as running its range of courses in Axminster and Seaton – like Make and Munch and Cooking for One – it is also promoting its local food network, which it runs from HALFF’s food hub in South Street, Axminster. The initiative aims to build a strong network of local producers and retailers to help local consumers eat better and waste less.

Said a spokesman: “We will promote buying local produce by delivering cookery demonstrations throughout the project area - within 30 miles of Axminster - at the food hub and at existing community groups or events.” Contact HALFF at www.halff.org.uk