Axminster’s HALFF set for a busy new year

17:00 08 January 2017

The HALFF fundraising team at the recent Festive Friday (l to r) Helen Phillips, Sarah Johnson, Abi Phillips, Kate Handley and Bev Love. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster-based healthy eating charity HALFF is set for a busy new year.

As well as running its range of courses in Axminster and Seaton – like Make and Munch and Cooking for One – it is also promoting its local food network, which it runs from HALFF’s food hub in South Street, Axminster. The initiative aims to build a strong network of local producers and retailers to help local consumers eat better and waste less.

Said a spokesman: “We will promote buying local produce by delivering cookery demonstrations throughout the project area - within 30 miles of Axminster - at the food hub and at existing community groups or events.” Contact HALFF at www.halff.org.uk

Other News Stories

Lyme RNLI crew swap boats for a refit

14:01 Chris Carson
Lyme lifeboatThe Spirit of Loch Fyne goes for a refit. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Spirit of Loch Fyne is replaced by the Douglas Murray for the next three months

Read more

Tour of Britain boosts East Devon’s economy

08:58 Andrew Coley
The Tour of Britain cycle race, stage six, passes through Honiton. Ref mhh 36-16AW 4909. Picture: Alex Walton.

Visitor net spend in East Devon as a result of the Devon stage of the Tour of Britain was £909,102, according to an independent report.

Read more

Honiton pupils get ready for Shakespeare

Yesterday, 15:00
A scene from Honiton Community College's production of Cymbeline. Picture: Contributed

Rehearsals for Cymbeline are in full swing at Honiton Community College.

Read more

Ordeal in the dark for injured beach walker near Lyme

Yesterday, 09:52 Chris Carson
Tim Robinson being treated on the beach by coastguards and lifeboat crew. Picture: PAULA ROBINSON

Man with broken leg staggered and crawled for two hours before being rescued by lifeboat crew

Read more

Holyshute Lodge proves a popular choice

Yesterday, 07:00
Richard and Sheila Youngamn are residents of Churchill's Holyshute Lodge, Honiton. Picture: Theo Moye

The developer behind Honiton’s Holyshute Lodge has said only three apartments remain unsold at the retirement home.

Read more

Tasty treat for Mrs Beeton fans in Yarcombe

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Following the huge success of her one-woman show - Fossil Lady of Lyme Regis – at Yarcombe last year, award-winning actress Alison Neil is returning to the village with a new production next month.

Read more

Volunteers busy at Seaton Wetlands

Sunday, January 8, 2017
Axe Estuary Wetlands education centre

Volunteers for East Devon District Council’s Countryside team are having a busy winter tidying up Seaton Wetlands for visitors, as well as for wildlife.

Read more

Trio plays works by Mendelssohn in Colyton

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Colyton Grammar School year nine music students currently working towards their Arts Award and GCSE took part in a fascinating workshop session.

Read more

Charity work earns former Thorncombe man an MBE

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Chris Carson

A former Thorncombe man who has dedicated more than 30 years to raising money for a blood cancer charity has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Read more

