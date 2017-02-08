Advanced search

Axminster teenager’s community spirit commended

11:38 08 February 2017

Pictured are (l to r) Jack Bennett, 17, Deirdre Ryan and Victoria Robinson (EDDC Community Development workers), Chris Pritchard, 17, also from Millwey Rise.

Archant

Archant

Jack Bennett is praised after reaching the tenant of the year finals for his outstanding service to local sport

An Axminster teenager has receievd national reocgnition for his ‘outstanding service’ to sport in the community

Jack Bennett, 17, a memebr of East Devon District Council’s SWITCH club on the Millwey Rise estate, was chosen to attend the regional final of the prestigious Tenant Participation Advisory Service (Tpas) awards in London recently.

Jack made the shortlist in the young tenant of the year category at the finals having been nominated for the award by Victoria Robinson, East Devon Community Development worker and lead worker of the Millwey SWITCH club.

She was determined that Jack should receive acknowledgement for his work in the Axe Valley community, at SWITCH and at Millwey Rise football club.

She said: “Although Jack didn’t win the young tenant award, it was great to see his commitment to sport in his community recognised, not just by the community, but on a wider scale. Jack has been coming to my club since we started and it has been lovely to see him develop his leadership skills and his sense of community spirit.

“I would like to thank the sports team at Axe Valley Community College and the coach, Dan Murnane from Millwey Rise FC for their help in putting the nomination together.”

Councillor Jill Elson, EDDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: “It’s a tremendous achievement to be shortlisted for the Tpas Awards and Jack made it through to the regional final over hundreds of other entries from all around the South of England. We are all so proud of him and as far as we are concerned, even though Jack didn’t win the award, he is already a community superstar and a winner to those that know him.”

Councillor Ian Hall, ward member for Axminster Rural, said:

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Jack for around ten years. He is kind, thoughtful, sincere, hard working and always helpful to all.

“I am so pleased that Jack is being recognised for his efforts in the community – this nomination is well deserved, particularly as he always puts others before himself. Jack is a shining example to all that know him and I know from talking to his peers that the youth football coaching he does for his beloved Millwey Rise FC is very much valued.

“I look at Jack as a natural leader and although on this occasion Jack wasn’t a winner, as far as I am concerned, Jack, you are already a young community champion.”

* Tpas is England’s leading tenant engagement experts, bringing landlords, tenants and contractors together to find solutions to improve services, save money and bring lasting change to communities.

The annual Tpas Awards showcases the compelling and inspirational success stories of tenants, landlords and contractors working together across the communities of England. It celebrates and rewards the people, ideas and organisations that shape the tenant involvement work of tomorrow.

