Bradfords cash boost for Axminster’s The Project

Axminster Bradfords team present a cheque to Debbie Humberstone of The Project. Archant

Builders’ merchants donates £550 to the chairty which helps young people with emotional problems

Builders’ merchant Bradfords has given £550 to Axminster-based The Project to support its work with young people.

The company raised the money through a hospitality event involving the Exeter Chiefs rugby team.

The Project is a charity that helps young people with their emotional wellbeing and mental health through its friendly, non-clinical support groups.

Formed in 2013, The Project runs entirely on the support of grants and donations, as well as a team of volunteers of all ages.

Bradfords manager Dean Hodder, along with some of the branch’s customers, collected the cash at the Exeter Chiefs’ ground where Dean was voted by his customers to enter the ‘catch the ball’ competition.

He said they were delighted to support The Project and said founder Debbie Humberstone and her team of volunteers provided a vital service to Axminster that not only helps young people but also offers support to families.

“What better charity to support than one that is in the town and gives support to our young people?” he said. “There are so many youngsters battling with mental illness and to know we have a centre on our doorstep to offer help is so valuable.”

Mrs Humberstone said: “Our groups support up to 80 local young people every year, and are often the only help and support they receive.

“Young people attending The Project continually tell us of the difference that we are making to their lives, helping them to build self-esteem and confidence, and, in turn, enabling them to cope with the challenges they face in their lives.

“We have to raise all our own funds to continue this service, and the money donated by Bradfords helps us to do so.

“It is vital that people have a better understanding of mental illness, to make it easier for those who are struggling to speak out and seek help when they need it.”

For more information about The Project, or to find out how to get involved in volunteering, contact Debbie on 07970 167341 or email info@theprojectyp.org.uk. More information can also be found on their website

www.theprojectyp.org.uk

Pictured at the cheque presentation are (l to r) Sarah Kelly (sales advisor),

Duncan Whitham (tool hire fitter), Dean Hodder (branch manager), Debbie Humberstone, Nick Shaw (yard foreman), Shaun Denslow (assistant manager) and Joanne Werb the co-ordinator.