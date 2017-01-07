Advanced search

Business is booming in the Blackdown Hills

16:55 05 January 2017

Archant

The Blackdown Hills Business Association (BHBA) has reported excellent growth for its members during 2016.

Formed around 30 years ago, the organisation supports a range of companies, including new business start-ups, sole traders and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), right up to large corporations all providing key services, based on the Devon and Somerset border.

Claire Stepney, BHBA coordinator, said: “The Blackdown Hills are well connected on the borders of East Devon, West Dorset and South Somerset.

“Local companies recognise the importance of supporting one another, networking and engaging with communities and promoting excellence, and the BHBA plays a vital leadership role with that.

“We talk to our members about how their businesses are developing and we have had very positive feedback this year.

“We have around 200 members and what continues to impress me is the support the businesses give each other in these rural communities.”

Find out more at: www.bhba.org.uk.

