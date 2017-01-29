Busy time coming up for Axminster Young Farmers

Axminster Young Farmers at their Boxing Day dip. Archant

Axminster Young Farmers’ Club has another busy schedule for 2017.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following its fundraising Boxing Day dip at Seaton, members will be raising more cash for Dementia UK with their Big Breakfast later in the year.

In the meantime, they will be staging a re-run of their performance of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures on Saturday, February 4, at Chardstock Village Hall, to include a bangers and mash supper. Doors open at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start.

To book tickets for this event, please contact Alice Gay on 07896 350748.