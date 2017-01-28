Call for more support for Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme

Terry Jankowski

The work of Carol Gilson has been praised by one of her scheme’s beneficiaries.

Terry Jankowski, received a scooter from the Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme, which Mrs Gilson set up in memory of her late husband.

Terry said: “I’d been disabled and housebound for many years until Carol gave me a scooter a few years ago.

“With the help of my son, I could finally get out and about with him and our little dog Benji.

“It’s impossible to put into words how much it meant to be able to feel “normal” again... My confidence grew quickly.”

More recently, Terry bought a car, which meant her son could take her further afield and Carol has come to her aid again by providing a folding mobility scooter which will fit in the boot of the car.

Terry said the generous gift would give her even more freedom to get out and about.

Terry went on to praise Carol’s work.

She said: “She works tirelessly to help the disabled, elderly and vulnerable with so many ventures, completely without charge and she does this voluntarily.

“At Christmas, she gives also gives out food hampers to those in need - even young families who are struggling or elderly people who are alone that time of year.”

Terry called on others to support Carol by making their own donations of tombola prizes to help her raise funds to continue with the scheme. To contact Carol, her number is 01404 43341.

Terry said: “The joy Carol brings to people with her work is indescribable and you could be part of that by donating any items you think could help.”