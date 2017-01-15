Advanced search

Cardboard collections coming soon

17:00 13 January 2017

A new Romaquip recycling lorry, which will be used by East Devon District Council to deliver its new recycling service in Exmouth.

A new Romaquip recycling lorry, which will be used by East Devon District Council to deliver its new recycling service in Exmouth.

Archant

A new extended recycling collection service is being rolled out across East Devon in the coming months.

Comment

It will be launched in Exmouth in February and introduced to other areas later in the year.

It will enable householders to recycle more than ever before as the district council has added cardboard, mixed plastics, cartons/Tetrapaks and small electrical items to the extensive list that residents can already recycle every week.

But because householders will be able to recycle more and throw away less bulky rubbish, grey wheeled waste bins will be collected every three weeks.

Exmouth is in the first phase of a two-phase roll-out of the new service, which will be introduced to the rest of the East Devon district in June.

Most households will be given an additional 75-litre reusable sturdy sack with a Velcro seal in which to collect their extra recyclables. Some properties, such as flats, may receive an additional recycling box instead of a sack, where storage is a problem.

Cllr Iain Chubb, the council’s environment spokesman, said: “The council is determined to offer residents a more sustainable method of recycling and waste collection that looks to the future, benefits the environment, helps our residents do the right thing by recycling more and is financially sustainable.

“We will have a dedicated team of officers who will be out giving advice and assisting wherever they can.”

Information on the new service is available on the council’s website – eastdevon.gov.uk/onboard.

Other News Stories

First five rosette award of 2017 for Devon restaurant

01:00 Daniel Wilkins
Michael Wignall, chef at Gidleigh Park

A Devon-based restaurant will become the first in 2017 to be given a top industry award.

Read more

Eventbrite offers refund for cancelled Rocksolid at Escot Park

Yesterday, 14:09 Clarissa Place
Rock and roll- the RockSolid Race is back 21- 22 March with over 5,000 rockers and 1,000 rock stars finding a mud bath at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary. See rocksolidrace.com/exeter.html for sign-up details.

Participants who paid for the event through the website are set to receive a full refund.

Read more

Honiton’s Poppy Appeal raises £14,700

Yesterday, 11:00

Organisers of the Poppy Appeal in Honiton have said it raised more than £14,000.

Read more

Pupils benefit as young rugby star returns to Honiton

Yesterday, 09:10 Andrew Coley
Pupils enjoyed the Junior Sports Academy Workshop with Charlie Wright. Picture: Contributed

Honiton Community College welcomed back former student Charlie Wright to lead a Junior Sports Academy workshop.

Read more

Fire service offers chimney advice in East Devon

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Firefighters are reminding residents across East Devon of the importance of getting their chimneys swept.

Read more

Police appeal after window smashed in Lyme Regis

Sunday, January 15, 2017

At some time between 2.30pm and 3.50pm, on Thursday, January 5, the rear window of a vehicle which had been left parked near to The Woodroffe School, in Lyme Regis, was smashed.

Read more

Axminster fundraiser supports Devon Air Ambulance

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Rob Cope and Allan Hill collecting for the air ambulance at Axminster Tesco. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Axminster fundraiser Allan Hill, 79, was collecting for his favourite cause again – with a little help from Tesco.

Read more

Honiton’s festive lights a result of working together

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Sean Keywood
The festive lights above New Street in Honiton captured by Steve Mallon. Ref mhh festive Honiton-2. Picture: Steve Mallon

Council chiefs have hailed a successful first year of new Christmas lights in Honiton.

Read more

Honiton’s Emily awarded scholarship to continue her science studies

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Chris Carson
Emily Louise Dunn

Three outstanding students – including one from East Devon – have been awarded Women in Science scholarships by Bangor University.

Read more

Tasty sessions lined up for Seaton

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Cooking advice is being offered in Seaton this month

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Pupils benefit as young rugby star returns to Honiton

Pupils enjoyed the Junior Sports Academy Workshop with Charlie Wright. Picture: Contributed

Devon and Somerset Fire Service to open recruitment for wholetime firefighters

King’s School launch consultation into school uniform

Rob Gammon has nearly completed his first term as head of The King's School

Eventbrite offers refund for cancelled Rocksolid at Escot Park

Rock and roll- the RockSolid Race is back 21- 22 March with over 5,000 rockers and 1,000 rock stars finding a mud bath at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary. See rocksolidrace.com/exeter.html for sign-up details.

Cardboard collections coming soon

A new Romaquip recycling lorry, which will be used by East Devon District Council to deliver its new recycling service in Exmouth.

TEN YEARS ON: Farmer at the heart of crisis

Philip Skinner.

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications