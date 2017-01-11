Advanced search

Chance to have your say on how Honiton develops in the future

07:00 11 January 2017

Neighbourhood Plan for Honiton

Honiton Town Council is asking residents for their views on the future of Honiton.

In this week’s edition of the Herald, in the Honiton area, a copy of the Honiton Neighbourhood Plan questionnaire is being delivered to give residents the chance to put forward their opinions on the subject.

In a statement from Honiton Town Council, it said: “Honiton has seen a lot of housing growth in the last 30 years or so, without the community having a say.

“The Government has made it possible for local people to make a difference to their area by making a Neighbourhood Plan.

“The Honiton Neighbourhood Plan will be a document which says how local people want Honiton to be developed over the next 15 to 20 years.”

The Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group has produced a questionnaire to ask for the views of the whole community on the future of Honiton.

The chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group said: “It is really important that everyone in the community, both young and old, has their say.

“If we don’t know what local people want or need for the future, we can’t tell the Local Planning Authority.

“We would also like to hear from people who come to Honiton to work or to use the town’s facilities.”

The responses and comments from the questionnaire will enable the steering group to start to draft the neighbourhood plan.

There will be more opportunities to have your say on the draft plan as it develops.

The final neighbourhood plan, which may take up to two years to complete, will be a planning document which sets out the vision for the town and parish of Honiton and contains policies for the development and use of land in the area.

The town council spokesman said: “Please look out for your copy of the Neighbourhood Plan questionnaire in this week’s Herald, as it is time to have your say.”

