Colyton Community Cafe supports The Project

10:15 21 December 2016

The Project founder Debbie Humberstone receives the cheque from the Colyton Community Cafe team

Group donates its profits to help local young people with emotional problems

Colyton’s Community Café has donated all this year’s profits to help local youngsters.

A cheque for £420 was presented to The Project, an Axminster-based charity that helps young people with their emotional wellbeing and mental health through their friendly, non-clinical support groups.

Formed in 2013 by Debbie Humberstone, The Project runs entirely on the support of grants and donations, as well as a team of volunteers of all ages.

The Colyton Cafe team of Sarah Johnson, Sarah Bishop and Joanne Werb, said they were really pleased that they had been able to support sucj a worthwhile cause.

They said: “Debbie Humberstone and her team bring a vital service to our community that not only helps young people but also offers support to families and carers, and with mental health predominantly in the news what better charity to support than one that gives support to those in need in our local community”.

“So many young people are battling mental health issues, and to think that we have a centre close by to offer help and support is so valuable”.

Mrs Humberstone said: “Our groups support up to 80 local young people every year, who continually tell us of the difference that we are making to their lives. Having a community group like the Cafe supporting us is an important part of us being able to do that. It is vital that people have a better understanding of mental illness, to make it easier for those who are struggling to speak out and seek help when they need it.”

Colyton Community Café opens Tuesdays 9.30am to 11.30am in the Sunday School building next to St Andrew’s Church.

