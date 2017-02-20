Colyton pair’s station clean up
14:22 20 February 2017
Seaton Junction gets a major clean up thanks to Ian and his mum Joan, aged 76.
A Colyton man has put his passion for the railways to good use by attempting to clean up a long-time disused railway station.
Seaton Junction, in Shute, has been closed for more than 40 years, and has become a popular site for fly-tipping.
Now Ian Lancaster, 42, and his mum Joan, 76, are attempting to clear the rubbish and brambles on the line once used to transport milk around the region.
Ian said: “I have always had a passion for the railways and I used to build model railways and go to Pecorama on a regular basis.
“With the history of Seaton Junction, it just seemed a shame to see it in such a state.”
Together Ian and Joan have successfully cleared the front of the building and the main platform.
The self-employed Beer Head Caravan Park worker is looking for more people to help him clean the station and is considering Community Payback for help.
Ian added that any volunteers who see him and Joan clearing up are welcome to help.
Ian would like to thank Bradfords for lending to him a tool to help clear the site of the brambles.