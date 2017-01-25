Advanced search

Coroner concludes unlawful killing of Honiton woman

16:52 25 January 2017

Hilda Mary Oakland, 71, was found dead in a vehicle in Fenny Bridges on Wednesday, December 2.

Hilda Mary Oakland, 71, was found dead in a vehicle in Fenny Bridges on Wednesday, December 2.

Archant

A Honiton woman was unlawfully killed by her partner following an argument, a coroner has ruled.

Comment

The body of Hilda Mary Oakland, known to friends as Joy, was found by police in the back of a van near Skinners Ash Farm in Fenny Bridges on December 2, 2015.

At County Hall on Wednesday, deputy coroner for Devon John Tomalin heard that her partner Charles Broom walked into Heavitree police station and confessed that day he had hit the 71-year-old on the head with a scaffolding pole and tied a rope around her neck.

The inquest heard from Detective Constable Paul Burrow, who said that the couple had gone to Fenny Bridges to feed cattle when they began arguing about Christmas presents and their relationship.

DC Burrow said: “It got heated with much swearing and shouting.”

He said Mr Broom got out of the vehicle, as did Mrs Oakland, before retrieving a scaffolding pipe from the back of the van.

DC Burrow said: “He retrieved a scaffolding pipe and hit her with the bar which knocked her immediately to the ground. He was asked why he hit her with the pole, he responded ‘I suppose I must have wanted her gone.’”

Officers asked Mr Broom to clarify his comment, who responded, “‘to be dead’”, the inquest heard.

DC Burrow said after tying a rope around Mrs Oakland’s neck, Mr Broom then dragged her body and placed her in the van.

Mr Broom then went home to Millhead Road in Honiton to change his clothes and called his son before driving to the police station said DC Burrow.

DC Burrow said: “He made the decision when he was at home. He felt he should tell the police about this as that was how he was brought up.

“Mr Broom remained calm and matter of fact, resigned and not upset.”

DC Burrow said Mr Broom was arrested and charged with the murder of Mrs Oakland.

He said: “Mr Broom pleaded not guilty to murder but to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.”

The inquest heard Mr Broom was set to appear in Exeter Crown Court on July 25, 2016, for trial but was found hanged in his cell on June 26, 2016.

DC Burrow said during his interview Mr Broom said Mrs Oakland was ‘possessive and jealous’ of his other female friends.

DC Burrow said: “She was jealous that he had other female friends and felt they should spend all of their time together. He had tried to end the relationship for about six weeks.”

The inquest heard Mr Broom had visited the doctor where it was discussed if he was depressed.

In a statement, PC Kevin Sampson said at 3.25pm the same afternoon Mr Broom entered the police station and said ‘he believed he had committed a murder’.

The officer and a colleague conducted an interview with Mr Broom, who said Mrs Oakland was in the back of a vehicle in Fenny Bridges.

Officers were dispatched to the area to find a red LDV van, where they found her body.

Mrs Oakland was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.57pm.

The coroner heard Mrs Oakland, a retired shop assistant, previously lived in Wiltshire with her late husband Ian, who died in 2008.

She had been friends with Mr Broom and his late wife Val and would often keep in contact by phone.

In a statement, Ruth Putman, a friend of Mrs Oakland since 2006, said the relationship had developed after the death of his wife.

She said: “Bob would come up and collect Joy on a Friday and take her off for the weekend to where he lived.”

Mrs Putman said Mrs Oakland went to stay with Mr Broom for Christmas 2014 and on her return announced they were engaged and moved to his home in Millhead Road, Honiton, in February 2015.

The inquest heard from Mrs Putman how the couple began looking for their own home, but after the sale of a property fell through, Mr Broom became ‘uninterested’ and the couple had had an argument.

Mrs Putman said: “I offered her a room here if things were difficult, she said ‘I hope it doesn’t come to that.’”

“Bob had snapped at her and they had a barney about it, but she did not tell me what the argument was about.”

The friends kept in touch regularly which included a conversation where Mrs Oakland said the couple were not going to get married.

Dr Russell Delaney said in a statement the cause of death was a ‘blunt force head injury and compression to the neck by ligature.’

Coroner John Tomalin concluded a verdict of unlawfully killed and offered his condolences to Mrs Oakland’s friends and family.

Other News Stories

Questions over legal aid as Honiton woman is spared jail

17:00 Court reporter
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Alex Walton

A Hallowe’en partygoer threatened a group of strangers with a screwdriver during a drunken confrontation in the early hours of the morning in the centre of Exeter.

Read more

Tribute paid to Exmouth man who died in A3052 collision

15:01 Daniel Wilkins
Andrew Clargo

The family of a popular Exmouth man who was killed in a serious collision on the A3052 near Seaton on Friday, January 20, have paid tribute.

Read more

Honiton’s air cadets aim to show off their facilities

11:00
The 1064 Honiton Squadron Air Training Corps on parade.

Potential high-fliers from across East Devon are being invited to Honiton Air Cadets’ next open day on Sunday (January 29).

Read more

Call for more support for Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme

07:00 Andrew Coley
Terry Jankowski

The work of Carol Gilson has been praised by one of her scheme’s beneficiaries.

Read more

Top cancer surgeon joins Lyme Regis RNLI team

Yesterday, 17:00 Chris Carson
Ken Lavery

A celebrated cancer surgeon has joined the volunteer crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis.

Read more

Honiton’s Sharon praised by TV’s Stephen

Yesterday, 16:10
Slimming World Consultant Sharon Grove met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Contributed

A Slimming World Consultant from Honiton has been praised by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Read more

100 new police officers for Devon and Cornwall

Yesterday, 16:06 Stephen Sumner
Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commisioner, Alison Hernandez

Devon and Cornwall will gain 100 police officers but lose up to 190 PCSOs over the next four years as part of a £24million funding shake-up.

Read more

Colyton man, 54, dies after road crash

Yesterday, 10:29 Chris Carson

High speed accident on the A3052 near Branscombe turning claims a second victim

Read more

Chimney fire at Tytherleigh

Yesterday, 10:10 Chris Carson
Axminster fire engine

Axminster firefighters tackle the blaze involving a wood burning stove

Read more

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

Yesterday, 07:00 Chris Carson
Neil Parish MP

East Devon’s two MPs between them claimed expenses totalling £310,875 last year, according to official figures just published.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Police appeal after fatal collision outside Branscombe

Colyton man, 54, dies after road crash

Woman trapped after Honiton accident

Axminster fire engine

Road reopens following crash near Honiton

Local MPs claimed £310k in expenses

Neil Parish MP

Road closed near Honiton following crash

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Midweek Herald e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Local business directory

Honiton's trusted business finder

Show Job Lists

Find planning applications