Coroner concludes unlawful killing of Honiton woman

Hilda Mary Oakland, 71, was found dead in a vehicle in Fenny Bridges on Wednesday, December 2. Archant

A Honiton woman was unlawfully killed by her partner following an argument, a coroner has ruled.

The body of Hilda Mary Oakland, known to friends as Joy, was found by police in the back of a van near Skinners Ash Farm in Fenny Bridges on December 2, 2015.

At County Hall on Wednesday, deputy coroner for Devon John Tomalin heard that her partner Charles Broom walked into Heavitree police station and confessed that day he had hit the 71-year-old on the head with a scaffolding pole and tied a rope around her neck.

The inquest heard from Detective Constable Paul Burrow, who said that the couple had gone to Fenny Bridges to feed cattle when they began arguing about Christmas presents and their relationship.

DC Burrow said: “It got heated with much swearing and shouting.”

He said Mr Broom got out of the vehicle, as did Mrs Oakland, before retrieving a scaffolding pipe from the back of the van.

DC Burrow said: “He retrieved a scaffolding pipe and hit her with the bar which knocked her immediately to the ground. He was asked why he hit her with the pole, he responded ‘I suppose I must have wanted her gone.’”

Officers asked Mr Broom to clarify his comment, who responded, “‘to be dead’”, the inquest heard.

DC Burrow said after tying a rope around Mrs Oakland’s neck, Mr Broom then dragged her body and placed her in the van.

Mr Broom then went home to Millhead Road in Honiton to change his clothes and called his son before driving to the police station said DC Burrow.

DC Burrow said: “He made the decision when he was at home. He felt he should tell the police about this as that was how he was brought up.

“Mr Broom remained calm and matter of fact, resigned and not upset.”

DC Burrow said Mr Broom was arrested and charged with the murder of Mrs Oakland.

He said: “Mr Broom pleaded not guilty to murder but to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.”

The inquest heard Mr Broom was set to appear in Exeter Crown Court on July 25, 2016, for trial but was found hanged in his cell on June 26, 2016.

DC Burrow said during his interview Mr Broom said Mrs Oakland was ‘possessive and jealous’ of his other female friends.

DC Burrow said: “She was jealous that he had other female friends and felt they should spend all of their time together. He had tried to end the relationship for about six weeks.”

The inquest heard Mr Broom had visited the doctor where it was discussed if he was depressed.

In a statement, PC Kevin Sampson said at 3.25pm the same afternoon Mr Broom entered the police station and said ‘he believed he had committed a murder’.

The officer and a colleague conducted an interview with Mr Broom, who said Mrs Oakland was in the back of a vehicle in Fenny Bridges.

Officers were dispatched to the area to find a red LDV van, where they found her body.

Mrs Oakland was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.57pm.

The coroner heard Mrs Oakland, a retired shop assistant, previously lived in Wiltshire with her late husband Ian, who died in 2008.

She had been friends with Mr Broom and his late wife Val and would often keep in contact by phone.

In a statement, Ruth Putman, a friend of Mrs Oakland since 2006, said the relationship had developed after the death of his wife.

She said: “Bob would come up and collect Joy on a Friday and take her off for the weekend to where he lived.”

Mrs Putman said Mrs Oakland went to stay with Mr Broom for Christmas 2014 and on her return announced they were engaged and moved to his home in Millhead Road, Honiton, in February 2015.

The inquest heard from Mrs Putman how the couple began looking for their own home, but after the sale of a property fell through, Mr Broom became ‘uninterested’ and the couple had had an argument.

Mrs Putman said: “I offered her a room here if things were difficult, she said ‘I hope it doesn’t come to that.’”

“Bob had snapped at her and they had a barney about it, but she did not tell me what the argument was about.”

The friends kept in touch regularly which included a conversation where Mrs Oakland said the couple were not going to get married.

Dr Russell Delaney said in a statement the cause of death was a ‘blunt force head injury and compression to the neck by ligature.’

Coroner John Tomalin concluded a verdict of unlawfully killed and offered his condolences to Mrs Oakland’s friends and family.