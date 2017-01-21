Council tax increase in Seaton is still ‘great value’

Seaton Town Council will be asking average council tax payers for an extra 41p a week more towards its operating costs this year.

Its precept – the amount it adds to the district and county bills – will be £306,989, amounting to around £99 a year for a typical Band D payer.

The budget was agreed at an extraordinary meeting last week.

Mayor Marcus Hartnell said: “Seaton Town Council is a very active and busy council, working hard to deliver on multiple projects, whilst continuing to make our town vibrant and welcoming. As we take on assets and services from other authorities we must make decisions that ultimately have financial implications. As councillors, we have to justify those decisions, and the impact they have on our taxpayers. We have chosen not to cut back on the nice things we do, such as Christmas lights in the town centre and seasonal planting displays, as we know residents and visitors enjoy them.

“It would be wrong to stop caring about the appearance of our town at a time when we are attracting a lot of investment, including the construction of a Premier Inn hotel, that will ultimately attract more visitors.

“We are striving to become a more efficient and business-minded organisation, seeking to generate our own income, minimise our operating costs and deliver value for our community.

“The increase of 41p per week for a Band D property, in relation to what we do, and the assets we have acquired in the town hall and Marshlands, represents great value.”