Court hears of woman's gunpoint terror at Seaton

A gun similar to the one alleged to have been used during an attack in Seaton

Car window was shattered by shots from a powerful BB gun, alleges the prosecution.

A mother has told of her gunpoint terror when she and her car were attacked for no reason in a residential street.

Nicola White was returning home from visiting her parents in Seaton when the side windows of her car were shattered by shots from a high powered BB gun.

She suffered a wound to one hand as she drove away from the attack in fear of her life, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Ms White is the first of three alleged victims to give evidence at a trial of four men who are accused of carrying out a series of violent assaults and kidnaps in Seaton and Axmouth in June 2016.

The prosecution allege Jamie Channing and three associates were part of a drug gang which attacked the home of one woman and abducted and beat up a man.

Channing is alleged to have used a potentially lethal gas powered ball bearing firing gun to carry out the attack on Ms White in Summersby Close, Seaton, before using it to shoot at the home of Lynette Cullen in the same street.

The jury have been told there was no apparent reason for the attack on Ms White, who was shot at as she left the Close with her son and her Papillon dog, which she had just picked up from her parents.

The KWC .177 gun, which looks like a Colt 45, was allegedly bought a few hours earlier at the Seaton Sports and Leisure by Channing’s girlfriend, using a false name.

Channing, aged 27, of Prince Charles Close, Launceston, denied two counts of causing grievous bodily harm (gbh), two counts of kidnap, possessing a BB gun with intent to cause fear of violence, and aggravated burglary.

Sean Currie, aged 51, of Fore Street, Seaton, denies two counts of kidnap, one of gbh, aggravated burglary and theft.

Howard Dwyer, aged 28, of Malvern Road, Sidmouth, denies kidnap and aggravated burglary.

Troy Coaker, aged 24, of Harbour Road, Seaton, denies one count of kidnap and one of gbh.

Ms White said she was reversing her car to leave when she heard a pinging sound and saw a man with a gun.

She said:”I was not aware of anyone until I heard a few pings. I looked up and I saw him coming towards me. I thought ‘oh s**t. I saw the gun in his hand and I saw his face.

“I was trying to manoeuvre the car away and get out of the road. It came totally out of the blue.

“The look on his face was pure evil; evil and anger. He looked as if he was going to get us. He looked as if he was going to kill us. That was the look.”

Ms White gave police a description of a man wearing grey trackies and a multi coloured hoodie. She later attended a video identification parade but picked out another face and not Channing.

The prosecution says Channing and one or more of his associates went on to attack a house in Summersby Close occupied by Lynette Cullen who had upset Channing by refusing to sell drugs for him.

They are alleged to have forced her to drive them to Exeter before she escaped and raised the alarm.

The jury have been told that three of the men kidnapped Jason Richards in Seaton the next day and drove him to a lock-up on the outskirts of Axmouth where they beat him up because of a drug debt.

All the men deny being involved in any of the violence and Channing says he is the victim of mistaken identity and someone else attacked Ms White’s car.

