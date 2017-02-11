Cuddly toy sent in to space from Seaton

Alvin is placed inside his rocket for the journey into space. Archant

Pupils at Seaton Primary School sent a cuddly toy bear into space last week.

Alvin – nicknamed Mr Y Fronts - was launched from the playground in a helium-filled balloon and travelled to the outer limits of the atmosphere.

Cameras were fitted to the ‘rocket’ so pupils could watch Alvin throughout the flight and get some amazing footage of what it is like 24,000 metres above the Earth.

Trackers were also fitted to the rocket so pupils were able to constantly track the location of Alvin.

The launch was conducted by Chris Hilcox of Near Space Photography and was part of a year one project on the theme of space being run by teacher Jess Broom.

She said: “All the children were truly inspired and were asking questions about space and jittering with uncontainable excitement!”