Danger junction to be improved

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 February 2017 | UPDATED: 10:03 22 February 2017

The Hunters Lodge crossroads on the A35. Photo by Terry Ife ref mha 1323-16-13TI

Archant

Work to improve safety at the notorious Hunters Lodge junction on the A35 near Axminster will start in the spring.

The 10-week road improvement scheme at the accident blackspot is scheduled to begin in early April.

Highways chiefs say it will not only improve safety for road users, but will also improve crossing facilities for pedestrians.

Included in the work will be reconfigured lane markings, a signalised pedestrian crossing, the installation of speed-activated signs in both directions, a new, high-friction road surface and signage.

Highways England operations and maintenance team leader Nick Reed said: “We have been liaising with our local authority partners and listening to communities to make sure we have the right junction layout in place for this scheme.

“We have looked at all of the available safety measures for this junction and we are now in a position to start the safety improvement scheme.

“Traffic management will be in place during the work.

“We will be working to keep disruption to a minimum and further details will be available in due course.”

The safety improvement scheme is expected to cost around £560,000 and is due to be completed in mid-June, in time for the summer holidays.

During any roadworks, Highways England advises drivers to plan their journeys and allow extra time while they are being delivered.

Drivers can get up-to-the-minute travel information by phoning the Highways England Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website: www.highways.gov.uk/traffic

Further information regarding current and planned roadworks in the South West region plus neighbouring regions, including the Hunters Lodge programme, can be found on the Highways England website www.highways.gov.uk/roads

