David’s keeping fit, delivering news in Honiton and donating

07:00 06 February 2017

David Rickard handed over £1,500 towards its appeal for a new lifeboat station for Penlee RNLI. Picture: Contributed

David Rickard handed over £1,500 towards its appeal for a new lifeboat station for Penlee RNLI. Picture: Contributed

Come wind, rain or shine, every Wednesday a Honiton pensioner turned paperboy is out delivering copies of the Midweek Herald.

Doing so keeps 77-year-old David Rickard fit and it is also his way of honouring his late mother, Mary – in the last decade he has donated his £14,000 earnings to various charities in her home county of Cornwall.

Recently, he was welcomed aboard by Penlee RNLI as he handed over £1,500 towards its appeal for a new lifeboat station.

“When you lose somebody, you’ve got to deal with the bereavement – it’s important to do something positive,” said David, who spent his career in local government.

“I decided that the best way to celebrate my mother’s life was to make a memorial donation to a Cornish charity.

“The benefit I get is disciplined exercise. Every Wednesday, I have to go out and do my round, no matter the weather, and I’ve got to know so many people I never would have met otherwise.

“I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can.”

David never did a paper round in his youth – he does not think they existed when he was growing up in Cornwall – but on retiring he started doing three rounds a week.

A problem with his eye forced him to drop down to one. He now delivers the Herald around his Heathfield home, plus a monthly magazine.

His latest donation takes his support for Penlee RNLI’s appeal to £4,000. He has also supported other lifeboat crews, Children’s Hospice South West, Cornwall Air Ambulance, the Merlin MS Centre and Cornwall’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

The RNLI celebrated David’s generosity on Twitter and he was swamped with requests for interviews from television and radio broadcasters.

Speaking of the media interest, he said: “Although I feel astonished – even a little embarrassed – by the publicity surrounding my donation, I only hope that this will encourage people to support the Penlee RNLI appeal.”

Its lifeboat station was built in 1983 but is no longer fit for purpose.

The RNLI has tasked the crew with raising £200,000 towards the £800,000 build cost – a target they hope to reach in the coming months.

Coxswain Patch Harvey said: “David is a great friend to Penlee and we are always thrilled to welcome him to the station.

“He really is an example to us all – kind, generous and extremely humble.

“David’s donations will go into the bricks and mortar of our new station and will be a permanent reminder of a wonderful man.”

To support the appeal, click here.

