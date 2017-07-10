Devon Freewheelers appealing for witnesses

The charity is appealing for information after a collision caused damaged to its blood van on Friday evening.

The incident took place on Streamers Meadow in Honiton at around 6.50pm on Friday evening.

A charity spokesperson said: “The car hit a car up the rear which has written the car off and it’s then shunted the car into the Devon Freewheeler van. All the radiators have gone.

“The van is not just for fundraising we use it for blood work.

“It’s repairable but we are having to claim off our insurance. We are a not for profit charity, we have to fundraise every penny we get.”

The spokeswoman added the charity believed the car involved in the collision was a silver or light coloured estate car.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 650 of 10/7/2017.