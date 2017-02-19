Devon Freewheelers benefit from activities at Honiton Tesco

Pictured left to right are Tesco community champion Vicky Smith, Alison McKenzie, Devon Freewheeler John Conway and store manager Lisa Byrne. Picture: Contributed Archant

Tesco in Honiton has been working to raise awareness and funds for Devon Freewheelers.

Alison McKenzie, who works at the store and who is also a volunteer for the charity, helped organise a Blood Bike day at the store over the New Year period.

As a result, a cheque for £153 was handed over, with the money collected from the Tesco Honiton charity book sale.

Tesco community champion Vicky Smith was pleased to present the cheque with store manager Lisa Byrne, who said: “It’s amazing how much the people of Honiton will give for a great local cause.

The Freewheelers has been able to help so many and we look forward to working with them again.”